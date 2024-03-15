I Want My Daughter To Marry Early Like I Did – Iyabo Ojo

Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed her desire for her daughter to get married at a young age.

The mother of two made this known on Wednesday during her daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s 23rd birthday bash.

Giving her reasons, she disclosed that she wants Priscilla to follow her footsteps.

She said, “I’m looking forward to Priscilla’s wedding day and having babies. One good thing about her is that she is very hardworking.

“I had her when I was her age, 23. I want her to marry early so that she can grow with her kids just like me,”