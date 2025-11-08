Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Omah Lay, has expressed mixed feelings about his first-ever Grammy award nomination, celebrating the milestone while downplaying the significance of awards in his career.

The Afrobeats star secured the nod for his collaboration with Davido on the track “With You,” which is up for Best African Music Performance at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Reacting to the nomination in an Instagram post on his fans platform, Omah Lay shared his thrill over the recognition but emphasised that accolades hold little personal value.

He redirected his enthusiasm toward his collaborator, calling Davido his most loyal supporter during tough times and expressing a strong desire for the artist to finally claim the win.

“I’m excited about this Grammy nomination haha but fr fr I don’t give a sh!t about awards.

“Yeah but I really want it for OBO! he is the realest friend I’ve had in while, he stood by during my hardest times,” Omah Lay wrote.

Davido, who has yet to take home a Grammy despite four prior nominations, including two in the Best African Music Performance category since its debut in 2023, remains a dominant force in the genre. Saturday Telegraph reports that the 2026 Grammy ceremony is set for February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.