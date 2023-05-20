I Want A Good Man Not Necessarily Money

Let’s talk about your career, how has it been? To me, it’s been fun…a bit challenging but not really challenging. I’ve come to learn a lot about life and people. We learn every day. We meet different people from different backgrounds, and we have to cope. I learn things the more every minute; it’s been a journey that I love, but at the same time it’s scary, but I love it. It’s sweet. How did you start acting? It’s inbuilt from the days of church when I was still young, primary school, secondary school and later on when I grew older.

I featured in a movie before I traveled to South Africa for school; when I came back, I started acting again. There’s a popular notion that you must produce your own movie to be known if not getting script can be challenging, is it true? I wouldn’t say it’s just Nollywood. You know in this life; you have to raise your hand for people to carry you. Whatever you want to do, get somewhere so people can help you. If you aren’t growing or standing from where you are seated, no one would support you.

Career wise, how has social media helped you and how do you cope with the negative side? Not everyone would like you, the very moment you realise that, you are at peace. Even if you’re trolling me, I block, restrict and move on. About 80% of my followers like me, I don’t give care about the rest who don’t, they don’t count. There’s a popular belief that Yoruba movies take just two days to produce, what would you say about that? I’ve not been in movies produced in that time range. One thing I know about movie production is that you need good planning. Even if you would produce for a year and you have a good script, without proper planning, no good cast or proper location, you are just wasting your time.

Movie production depends on your planning. You have to plan ahead and when you plan ahead, you can achieve anything. It has also been said that in the Yoruba wing of Nollywood, actors don’t like to pay each other for services? I won’t say it’s in the industry alone, even outside the industry, it’s give and take. If I don’t pay you, I don’t expect you to pay me. the first thing you need to understand is that this is business, this is where you are getting your money from to pay bills, so even you yourself, make sure you are paying people so you can be paid.

Have you considered acting in movies done in English? I have done that. I have done like two Netflix jobs. I was in Citation but I wasn’t popular then so people didn’t know my face. How many movies would you say you’ve featured in including the ones you have produced? I have lost count of them How do you handle what people say about you? People would always talk, even someone you just helped would still definitely talk. Always expect that. Don’t care about what people say, just keep moving forward.

At a point, sincerely, I felt bad when they spoke about me because I felt I didn’t do any bad to them but moving forward I realised I can’t please people; so just make yourself happy. No matter what you want to do in life, just do you, the world will adjust. You seem to love tattoos, is there something you are trying to express with them? Not really. I think I drew a tattoo out of love back then. I was in love with my ex. my ex loved tattoos and I had this because of him. We eventually went our separate ways, so I changed the name to my name when we broke up.

We are cool as friends and now he’s married. The Tattoo is a rose. I drew it there because it’s a hidden place, you only see it when I wear shorts. I’m a lover of shorts. Most times I like to wear biker shorts, sneakers and I’m good to go. How did you handle the break up? One thing about life, always expect the unexpected. Be able to face challenges every day. Although I’m a lover girl, when I realise it’s not working, I don’t stress it, I just let it go.

Knowing that you once lived in Ibadan, how has your experience been with Lagos men? Men are men. I’ve always been in and out of Lagos even before I moved to Ibadan and travelled to South Africa. I grew up in the midst of guys so I know guys. I don’t really make friends with girls; I’m not used to it. At a point some people felt I was a tomboy but I’m not. From the outset, most of my female friends see me as a competition so I try to stay on my lane and not have issues with friends. I don’t want to argue or say anything that would hurt you so I just stay with the guys.

Why do you think they see you as a competition? Is it because of your academics, beauty or what? I’m a child of grace, I’d say thank you to God for that. I don’t know why the competition happens but I know that people appreciate me and I appreciate them. I don’t know how God works. What do you look out for in a relationship? In relationships, I want to be happy, I want to have a happy home and good father for my children. Not necessarily money.

Are you in a relationship now? I’m single and not searching. I have given up on love for now but I can change my mind tomorrow. What happened about your previous engagement? In this life, two people can’t walk without disagreement…it’s left to you guys if you can amend it or not but the very moment you can’t, just let it go. How did you cope with the whole engagement drama? I was able to pull through because I was the one who left the relationship. I didn’t serve him, he was not in the relationship the way I was so when I realised it wasn’t working for me the way I wanted, I pulled out. I couldn’t force it.