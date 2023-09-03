I ‘Ve Not Paid My Dues to Take Rubbish –Ngozi Nwosu

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu does not need much introduction. Since her debut in the film ‘Living in Bondage’, there was no stopping the success train which followed her acting career. She is often regarded as one of the very few actresses with a scandal-free career. The veteran actress, who turned 60 recently, had a chat in the comfort of her home with our correspondent, IFEOMA ONONYE, where she speaks from the heart about her concerns about the technology-age and continuous evolving Nigerian movie industry.

Let’s start this chat by wishing you a happy 60th birthday once again. Attaining sixty is not easy, especially in Nigeria, How do you feel, do you feel younger and refreshed?

You that is sitting next to me, how do you think I feel? I feel good. I feel great and above all I thank God.

You have been in the movie industry as far back as 1992 and featured in movies like ‘Living in Bondage’, and you are acting till now, tell us, how has the journey been so far?

A lot has evolved in the movie industry since that time, and it has its advantages and disadvantages. To me, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. In the sense that at least in those days, we were using VHS to shoot, and now there is advanced technology, everything is advanced. Now you can use your phone to shoot a movie. The advantages have been tremendous, there is nothing compared to it. The only thing that I will say is the disadvantage now is that now, a lot of nonsense movies are coming out.

I say nonsense, in terms of the storyline, and before it was not like that. Back in those days, before a producer will put out a film, the storyline has to be captivating. That was when they used to call writers, there was what we called ‘writers conference, then. Writers would come together and they would sit down and deliberate on the story and share ideas and knowledge. Even the main actors are given the script to go home to read and come up with best ways to interpret the characters and even add their own ideas, but such doesn’t happen again because everybody is looking for a shortcut to success.

Because of money, everybody is on their toes, now a script is written, right there on set. Writers have gone to bed, we only have a few writers who still know their onions and a lot have lost it. Nowadays once you just see the movie, you know the foreign version of that movie where they took it out, which hasn’t happened before. Those days we had each others’ backs. Now it is a competition. If I have to break your back to climb, your back would have to break. Nobody cares anymore. In those days, if one of us was down, you would see a thousand movie people rallying around.

I could remember that when an actor was down, we all gathered, we were on the streets, begging for alms for this guy to survive. That was when we were one and we were ready to fight for one another. Now there is segregation, you would question an actor because you don’t know where he is coming from, because you don’t know how or what he or she has learned on the job. In those days it was either you were coming in as an actor from the stage or you were from television, but now, it has become an all-comers affair, with zero talent and zero training.

I mean there is nothing wrong with someone discovering his or her talent, but there are rudiments, you have to go through the training. I have had thousands of people who call me and say they want to be like me and they want to act, and I say, no problem, go to Actors Guild of Nigeria to start, and if it’s Yoruba, go to TAM – P A N (Theatre and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria), or go to ANTP (Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners), because I believe you have to go through the grassroots and start from there. You don’t expect me to carry you, and introduce you to producers without you acquiring basic skills. My name is at stake too.

So back in those days, did you start as a television person or as a theatre person?

I started as a theatre person.

Have you had the opportunity to mentor some young people, what do you think their biggest problem is?

Of course, I have mentored a lot of young people, but I think t h e i r m a i n problem i s , t h e y w a n t to catch u p without starting f r o m scratch. T h e y believe t h a t you are old school, so they are not will- ing to go through the fundamentals. They believe in sleeping their way a r o u n d and by c u t t i n g the place of hard work and merit. Can you imagine a place where you would see a young beautiful girl, sending nude pictures of herself to a director?

So it actually happens because many have denied that it happens?

It happens. I have seen it. I was with a certain director when the nude photo was sent. He showed it to me and said this is how they say we are harassing them. And I asked, ‘What has this got to do with acting? Is this what this job has come to? The girl wrote under the photo, ‘you can see my body, I can deliver’. It is now an all-comers affair ‘come-one, come-all’, but we know those who know those that do the real work.

Would you say that the increase in poorly written scripts is one of the reasons you reject certain roles?

Yes, of course I do reject roles, and I offer solutions to some scripts. When I read it and feel there is a need for some adjustment, I offer my advice; it is left for whoever is in charge to take it, because I would not want my name to be in an unreasonable movie. I have paid my dues in the industry for me to come and be in a wishy-washy movie. No! I can only be in a wishy-washy movie if I did not see the entire script because some producers will come to you and say, ‘This is your role’, It is the only role that they would give to you. It is when the movie is out, and you watch the complete movie, and you would be rudely shocked.

In the days of Ramsey Noah, RMD (Richard Mofe Damijo), these are the ones who started the industry with you, would you be comfortable acting with such people now?

RMD started before Ramsey Noah, Don’t get it twisted. And when you talk of RMD, we talk of us too. Pete Edochie is our senior. And if I find myself on set with these people again, it would be a smooth ride. I have never had a problem with an actor all through my career, either back in those days or now. It depends on your role, and it is the director’s job to tell you how to interpret the role.

Some actors only want lead roles in a movie, without any professional knowledge; do you find it difficult working with such?

If you are not a professional, there is no problem, so long as you can deliver on your role. But what I will not take is using me to train someone on set. It’s a business, and it should be treated as such. For instance, when you come on set, something that you should do two takes, due to inexperience or poor delivery, becomes ten takes, or eleven takes, because it is exhausting. I am strict when it comes to the set. I have not paid my dues in this industry for me to take rubbish.

If you are young and you are a novice and you are ready to bend down and learn, I would have that patience for you. But this idea of you don’t know anything and you are flexing muscles, don’t do that one and come to my side. There was a pro- duction we did, and this actress was good, but she was not coordinated, it got to a point where I screamed, I am very disciplined when it comes to shooting, it is work and should be treated as such. In acting we sign up for days in a particular set, such delays could affect our schedule.

Most newbies don’t take acting seriously. Acting is a serious business. As an actor, you play while you work. But you must understand that it is serious work and our job is tedious, it is easy for one to condemn when you are not in front of the camera.

You have been on a lot of sets, have you considered directing or producing movies in future?

I was a producer before, so it is not new to me, and I just decided to give it a break, so when I am ready to come back I will let you know.

What current movies are you working on?

These days the working title is not usually the titles of the movies when it is finally out, but notwithstanding the one I did recently is ‘August Visitor’.

You have always played motherly roles, even right from Living in Bondage days, do you enjoy such roles or do they just come to you, especially characters where you are usually in action?

A lot of people have come to see me in that light, as one who plays an antagonistic role or a character that is always in action, and it is rather unfortunate. I am not a stereotype, I have played several kinds of roles, and people do not see me in those roles, but they have chosen to see me in the light of a particular role. And as an actor, I think the role that is given to me; I would do it to the best of my knowledge.

In ‘Jezebel’ I didn’t play any bad roles. In the most recent movie, ‘Broken Portrait’, I didn’t play any negative role. I was at the receiving end. It was about a woman who lost her husband and has three children and her only son was into drugs, so the movie is about the battles that woman had to face to ensure her son came out clean. It was traumatising.

Was it a challenging role?

It was challenging and emotional, but it is not one of my most challenging roles, but it is a challenge because each scene comes with its own emotions.

Was there a time you broke down to cry for real while acting?

Yes, there were times I had to break down and cry, it was not mere acting. There was a movie I acted in recently, and in that film, I cried. In the movie, I was a Christian, my son, Femi Jacobs, married a wrong wife. The wife was truly misbehaving and the husband decided to misbehave too, at the end of the day, the problem they had was communication.

At the tail end, the wife realised her mistake and begged the husband and she dropped the ring for the man, that she was not marrying again, as she was rendering those lines, tears started falling from my eyes, and I look at my son, and in real life, that is what I would have done, and I encouraged him to forgive and forget, start on a clean slate. I can be emotional too.

Aside from acting, are there any other hobbies that you like?

I love to cook because I am a good cook. And people who taste my food would always encourage me to turn it into a business, like catering, and that is a lot of work.

In the future, what do you want to do aside from acting?

One of the things I have on my table to do is a ‘Talk Show’.

A lot of actresses are now influencers but you are rarely on social media, why?

Right now I am occupied with a lot of things.

You have built a big and beautiful career that is scandal-free, and controversy-free, how did you do it?

First and foremost, I would say thanks to God Almighty, because if God doesn’t direct you that is how you will misfire. I have learned to drink water and mind my business, because when you don’t mind your business, and you meddle in other people’s affairs when yours comes, they would meddle, because you have paved the way for that. Even if I see something on social media that is going wrong concerning my colleague, I think as a human being, I owe them a Phone call, a private phone call away from the social media.

You keep your personal life really hush, like marriage and family, why?

They are personal.

What is your advice for younger Nigerians who are easily distracted by the vices in society and social media?

There is a saying: “If you follow what a person is doing and it is working for that person, how sure are you that it will work for you? Because your star is different from the other people’s own. My advice to any young person out there is to be focused, and know that there is no road to success that is completely smooth.

Those people who are great today, started from scratch. The road to anybody’s success is full of thorns but they will not tell you. Do not compare yourself to others. My advice to young people is unique, do not compare yourself with others. Your star is not the same as the next person.

Even in a family, stars are different, learn to pray and ask God for direction and follow it, and it is only the way of God that can give you peace. The world is desperate and wicked these days. The people you envy for their success on social media will never tell you what they have to endure to get what they have. Be content with what you have. Let your humble work, earnings be enough for you. Enjoy climbing the success ladder one step at a time.