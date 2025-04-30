I Value Tinubu’s Confidence In Me Says NAHCON Chair

Share

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON, Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has said he will never take for granted the trust and privilege of leading the Hajj industry, reposed in him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at the 2nd National Hajj and Umrah Summit on Wednesday, Saleh Usman pledged to work tirelessly to justify the mandate given to him by President Tinubu and to make Nigeria proud in the course of Hajj operations.

He said the summit provides a crucial platform for key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to collectively examine and address issues vital to the sustainable future of Hajj operations in Nigeria—a significant religious obligation and a major socio-economic endeavor.

“The theme for this year’s summit, ‘Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators,’ is both timely and pertinent. The Hajj industry faces increasing pressures, from fluctuating foreign exchange rates and rising service costs to evolving regulatory landscapes,” he noted.

He explained that these challenges have made the pilgrimage increasingly expensive for Nigerian pilgrims.

“Therefore, developing resilient and sustainable financial models is no longer an option but a necessity to guarantee affordability, efficiency, and integrity in Hajj operations.”

“At NAHCON, we have embraced this responsibility with courage and commitment. I am pleased to report a significant milestone in our sustainability drive: the successful onboarding of three additional partner banks into the Hajj Savings Scheme—Alternative Bank, TAJ Bank, and Lotus Bank.”

“This expansion is not just symbolic; it is strategic. These institutions bring with them innovative, ethical, and non-interest financial solutions tailored to the needs of intending pilgrims. Their inclusion reinforces our Hajj Savings Scheme, giving more Nigerians the opportunity to plan their pilgrimage with convenience, foresight, and financial discipline.”

Professor Saleh assured that with these banks now on board, the reach of the Hajj Savings Scheme will be broadened, promoting financial inclusion and laying a strong foundation for a sustainable Hajj financing model.

Speaking on frameworks for Hajj financing in Nigeria, he said, “Looking ahead, NAHCON, in its role as the regulator of Hajj affairs in Nigeria and as the Hajj mission for our pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is fully prepared for the 2025 Hajj operations.”

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has licensed four airlines for the airlift of over 40,000 pilgrims, excluding more than 14,000 traveling with tour operators. The inaugural flight is scheduled for May 9, 2025, and by the grace of Allah (in sha Allah), we anticipate seamless operations.”

“We are united in our commitment to provide effective and efficient services to the respected guests of Allah (Duyufur-Rahman), thereby reinforcing the renewed hope for Nigerian pilgrims. I assure all major stakeholders that NAHCON, under my leadership, is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships, collaborations, and teamwork to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj operations.”

“At this point, I must express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and my principal, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima (GCON), for their continuous support and timely interventions in resolving the challenges of this year’s Hajj, including the significant provision of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash, which provided great relief to pilgrims, operators, and the regulator.”

