I Used To Wash Ladies Pant As Cleaner – Ola Of Lagos

Popular social media influencer, Waris Olayinka Akinwande, better known as Ola of Lagos has recounted the days of his little beginning when he use to work as a cleaner before stardom.

Ola of Lagos who specializes in creating skits and social media content about cars in order to promote them revealed that he began making such videos out of the passion he had for recording things and posting them online.

While speaking in an interview with Cool FM, Ola of Lagos narrated his struggles and what he encounter before fame beckons.

According to him, when he first moved to Lagos, he began working as a cleaner who washed people’s houses and clothes, including ladies’ pants.

He recalled how he would sometimes walk up to people and try to introduce his cleaning offer to them, as some would give him a try, while some will decline his offer.

