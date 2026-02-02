Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has said he initially assumed David Adeleke, also known as Davido, didn’t like him.

Speaking at the Grammy Awards red carpet interview with OkayAfrica, Omah Lay said his assumption was later proven wrong through their Grammy-nominated collaboration ‘With You.’

According to him, he saw a clip of Davido reacting positively to his music, which changed his perception of Davido and what he thinks about the DMW boss.

Speaking further, Omah Lay described their work together as effortless and organic.

“I was in the house, really, and I was going through it when I saw it, and I lost my mind.

“It was the fact that I didn’t know Davido was like that. I thought we had a beef. I thought he didn’t like me.

“It was funny, and we connected so well after that. Boom—magic happened,” he said.

“Me and Davido, of course,” he said when asked who he expects to win. “But Burna is there, Ayra is there, Wizkid is there. Any of us—I mean, we are repping Nigeria.”

Despite being nominated alongside other Nigerian stars, the Best African Music Performance award went to South Africa’s Tyla for “Push 2 Start.”