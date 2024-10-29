Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed how she used to mimic American rapper, Lil Wayne when she was younger.
Speaking on ‘The Cruz Show’ on Real 92.3 FM, the Oscar-nominated diva disclosed that she used to “Preetend” to be a rapper and Wayne was her role model.
She said: “Hip-hop is my thing. I used to pretend to be a rapper. I love Lil Wayne as well. I used to pretend to be Lil Wayne when I was younger.”
Tems said she’s looking forward to meeting the rap icon.
She added: “I’ve not met Wayne. I want to meet him so bad. Very soon I know I’m going to meet him.”
