New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I Used To…

I Used To Pretend To Be Lil Wayne When I Was Younger – Tems

Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed how she used to mimic American rapper, Lil Wayne when she was younger.

Speaking on ‘The Cruz Show’ on Real 92.3 FM, the Oscar-nominated diva disclosed that she used to “Preetend” to be a rapper and Wayne was her role model.

READ ALSO:

She said: “Hip-hop is my thing. I used to pretend to be a rapper. I love Lil Wayne as well. I used to pretend to be Lil Wayne when I was younger.”

Tems said she’s looking forward to meeting the rap icon.

She added: “I’ve not met Wayne. I want to meet him so bad. Very soon I know I’m going to meet him.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Hardship: Military Rule Shouldn’t Be An Option For Nigerians – Adebayo
Read Next

NBA Calls On Tinubu To End Policies Worsening Economic Hardship
Share
Copy Link
×