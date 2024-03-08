I Used To Perform For N200 Until I Met Olamide – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has disclosed that he used to perform on stage for N200 before the intervention of his senior colleague, Olamide.

In an appreciation post on Portable’s Tiktok, the music star commended Olamide for his career success.

The “Zazuu” crooner who reflected on his journey from the streets to prominence acknowledged Olamide for turning his life around.

READ ALSO:

Expressing gratitude to Olamide, Portable said; “I would have still been on the streets if not for him Olamide, I went to London to collaborate with the best rapper in the UK and it’s all thanks to Olamide.

“He told me that I was gonna make it even when nobody believed in me. And I have made it bigger than I ever thought.

“Olamide is a boss and I respect him so much. He sponsored me without asking for anything in return. Olamide is the only guy in the music industry that showed me love.

“Olamide paved the way for me, and God used him to bless me. I’m from the streets, I used to perform for N200 but I thank God for sending Olamide to me.”