I Used To Dress Dead Bodies Before Stardom – Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, better known as Mama G, has reflected on her life and struggles before stardom.

Speaking on the sidelines of the pre-premiere dinner of Funke Akindele’s movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, Mama G said she did odd jobs to cater for her family before she got to where she is today.

She praised Funke Akindele as a workaholic like herself.

She said, “Funke Akindele is a very strong woman. I love strong women. I am a strong woman. I am talking about the things that I do at home. I am a very strong woman, I went through thick and thin to become who I am today.

“I used to go to the morgue to dress dead bodies so my children could go to school and eat. I did a lot of things to make my family what they are today.

“You know they say no problem is accepted in his town but in my own place, they appreciate me a lot because they saw me through all these things.

“That’s the way I see Funke. When I see her, I look at myself. She’s a replica of who I am.”

