I Used To Be Womanizer – Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong

Popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has revealed that he used to be a womanizer at some point in his life, but added that it was brief.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the movie star recounted exploring with multiple women at the same time, describing the experience as a learning process.

He further advised young people to stop womanizing because it can affect their relationships and marriages in the future, also stressing that they might find it difficult to quit.

Chude asked: “Were you a womanizer before you got married?”

Etim-Effiong replied: “It depends on what is your definition of a womanizer.”

Chude inferred: “A man who dates multiple women at the same time.”

Etim-Effiong: “Maybe there was a time in my life I was. Definitions would differ, but in that definition, maybe there was a period in my life that I was, I wouldn’t say for long periods of my life. Maybe for some certain periods that I explored. So, perhaps.”

Chude asked: “Was it good periods?”

Etim-Effiong replied: “Yes, they were periods of learning for me. If I learned, then they were good periods.”

Chude asked: “What did you learn?”

Etim-Effiong replied: “I learned that certain things don’t necessarily bring you the fulfilment that you think they would. On paper, it feels like that is the life, but in experientially maybe not.

“I tell young people a lot that it is cool to be a player but if you develop that habit or lifestyle, you won’t automatically change overnight.

“So, don’t develop something you don’t want to continue for the rest of your life. If you are not able to commit to one person, if you jump from one relationship to another, that won’t automatically change when you marry.

“When you marry that muscle hasn’t been developed so you encounter one challenge and you want to immediately jump or you just be like, ‘I’m talking to you, you are not listening to me, let me find somebody that would listen to me.’

“If you are the kind of person that before you got married it was easy for you to just walk away, keep different relationships, keep ladies on the string, that won’t change when you get married.”

