I Used To Be An Evangelist – Caroline Danjuma

Nollywood actress and business mogul, Caroline Danjuma has revealed that she used to be an evangelist preaching the word of God in her neighbourhood.

After making headlines a few days ago on her relationship with her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, and why she wouldn’t mind going back to him, Caroline speaks on once being an evangelist preaching the gospel of Christ across the neighbourhood.

Recall that while speaking in a recent interview, she claimed she still uses her ex-husband’s name “Danjuma” even after years of divorce and he doesn’t have any problem with that.

She also referred to him as the ‘love of her life’ adding that their divorce is just a formality.

Speaking with media personality, Innih Emah, the movie star revealed that she used to preach from 10 am to 1 pm to win souls for Christ. She would go outside Farm City, with her bible to preach, with no artificial hair, nails, or lashes.

She said, “No (artificial)hair, no makeup, no fingernails, no toes. I did all of that. And I was even evangelizing outside Farm City.

“From 10 O’clock to 1 O’clock, I will carry my bible and I will go and win souls for Christ. That was 2018-2019.”