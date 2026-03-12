New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
I Used To Be Aggressive, Omotola Reveals

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: Breaking New Grounds In Movie Industry

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has opened up about her past aggressive behaviour, attributing it to the difficulties her family faced following her father’s death.

The 48-year-old actress talked about how she battled hatred and anger because she thought life was unjust, but she overcame it with maturity and faith.

Speaking in a recent interview on Afropop podcast, Omotola said no longer frequently encounters that aggression, attributing her transformation to her spiritual path and personal growth.

“I used to be very aggressive. When I was younger, I used to be very aggressive because I used to have a lot of rage. I think from the time I lost my dad, I couldn’t blame God because I gave my life to Christ, but inside, I was looking for someone to blame.

“I don’t know if I was looking for it, but I was just angry at life. Why me? Why did I deserve this?

“And life just went really bad for us. I felt it wasn’t fair, and I just had very little patience.

“But I have grown, with maturity, God, and life. Has that part of me ever come around anymore?

“I’ve had it come maybe once in a blue moon, and I hate the feeling,” she revealed.

