He said: “Can I be honest? I actually want to say the truth. I was the one who set a trap for VeryDarkMan using Nedu. This whole thing was planned by me alone, but Nedu did not know.

“If I had said it on social media, they would say I was looking to make money, but I needed a platform.

“I had been studying for months; I wanted to know if he was real or just using Nigerians. Some things he gets right, but other times, he jumps to conclusions and manipulates everyone.”

He further explained that even Nedu would be shocked by this revelation, as he deliberately withheld his plan to avoid resistance.

“Even Nedu will be shocked because if I had told him, he wouldn’t have agreed to it because he is his friend. And that’s why I felt bad and appealed to people not to let him lose his job. I used Nedu as the bait to get the fish, and it worked perfectly.”

Did You Regret Making Nedu Lose His Job?

Deeone affirmed that it was not his intention to make Nedu a victim of his orchestrated plan; it was just unfortunate to see such an outcome.

He said; “I didn’t know Nedu was going to lose his job and I feel really bad and sorry about that,”

Watch the video below: