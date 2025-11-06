I Use Tracking System To Monitor New Players Abroad – Chelle

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has disclosed how he keeps track of Nigerian players abroad before deciding who gets a national team callup. Chelle, who has already submitted his squad list for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers playoff in Morocco, included two new faces in his latest selection for the mini tournament.

Speaking to the CAF online channel, the coach explained that with the large pool of Nigerian players performing across Europe and beyond, he relies on a modern player-tracking system to make informed decisions.

“There are at least 25 players who can play across the frontline — more than a full team,” Chelle said. “We try to manage that carefully. We’ve built a player-tracking system that allows us to monitor about 80 players every week — that’s around 80 matches to watch.”