I Use Quran Recitation Competition To Induce Morality In Social Media – Shetty

Three Persons emerge as winners from an extraordinary Quran Recitation Competition, organized by Hajiya Maryam Shetty, a top APC Member in Abuja, to inculcate good virtues in the conduct of Social Media Handlers.

The event saw Hajiya Mariya Sanusi Dantata, mother of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, among several dignitaries who attended the Qur’anic recitation contest organised by Maryam Shettima in Kano.

The event, tagged #ReciteWithShetty, was themed “The Qur’an: A Guide to Cleaner Social Media”, to change narratives around the use of digital platforms by promoting moral values and sanity online.

Three Young Reciters emerged winners with Cash Prizes, first position, Nuradeen Muazu from Abuja got One Million Naira, while Muhammad Khalid Idiris from Bauchi came second with a N500,000 prize, and Aisha Tahir Ibrahim came third with a Cash prize of N250,000.

Speaking during the grand finale and award ceremony, Shettima said the initiative attracted overwhelming participation from parents and children across the country, who joined as contestants through social media platforms.

“I was amazed at the number, amounting to thousands. People really appreciated and joined. Of course, it paved the way to realise talents across the country,” she said.

She explained that social media served as a tool for promoting the competition and for amplifying Qur’anic recitation among the youth, adding that over one million Social Media handlers joined online.

“Glory be to God, it was a success. Today’s winners will be appreciated so that it will serve as encouragement to many others,” she added.

“Today’s Grand Finale is more than an award ceremony. It is a celebration of faith, resilience, and unity. It is proof that when guided by the Qur’an, our young people can transform not only their lives but also the very platforms that shape global culture.”

“As we honour excellence tonight, let us remember that this is only the beginning. Together, we must continue to envision a future where social media is not a threat to our values but a sanctuary for them — a place where faith thrives, morality shines, and unity is strengthened.

She added that #ReciteWithShetty is not a one-off programme. Due to the overwhelming subscription and interest shown in this maiden challenge, I have consulted widely on my desire to expand the initiative into a national project that would cover a wider range of religio-humanitarian interests and concerns. My team and I have already embarked on a strategy for the lifetime project that is expected to uplift humanity above the minimum benchmark for an ideal Muslim and a good life.

To every young participant, I say: Your recitations are not just sounds — they are seeds of transformation. You are the custodians of a digital generation that can be both modern and devout, innovative and faithful.

She further said the contest not only showcased Qur’anic knowledge but also highlighted the role of digital platforms in fostering positive engagement and spiritual development among Nigerian youth.

“As the competition went on, I kept receiving hundreds of calls and attributes across the Country with many Nigerians wanting to participate and amplify the strategy to a higher level to change the narratives in the Social Media handling.”