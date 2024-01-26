I Use Human Skull for Internet Fraud Ritual, Boost Traders’ Sales, Says Imam

Cemetery Needs Patrol – Security Expert

Money ritual

An Islamic cleric simply identified as Imam Babalola, has been arrested for allegedly exhuming and cutting off human heads at Isiu Cemetery in Ikorodu North Local Government Area of Lagos State. The suspect, who it was learnt is the Chief Imam of Adamo Central Mosque, was arrested alongside one Alfa Taye and two others. Several other members of the syndicate were said to have been on the watch list of residents of the area and the local vigilance close to the cemetery before the Imam was finally arrested. Our correspondent gathered that the syndicates were said to always hide under the bushy cemetery to carry out their act. The incident happened on Thursday, January 18, around 11am when the Imam was said to have came out of the cemetery waiting for a bike before he was accosted and stopped by a neighborhood watch official in the area.

Genesis

A resident who simply gave his name as Shotayo, said Imam Babalola claimed he was returning from the farm when the Neighborhood Watch official approached him and demanded to know what was is in the bag he was holding. Shotayo said argument then ensued between them and in the process, the human skull with hair fell from the bag he was holding and that was what attracted people to the scene and he was almost lynched by angry residents. He said: “He was prevented from being beaten by some elders in the community, when asked about those that are working with him it was then he mentioned three people and they were immediately arrested from their various houses in the community.” The Imam, Alfa Taye and two others members of the syndicate were immediately handed over to the police by the Neighborhood Watch for further investigation on the matter.

“This is not the first time we are witnessing such case in the cemetery, sometimes they come at night and use the bushy cemetery to carry out their act without anyone noticing them, but now they are coming during the day. The Isiu Cemetery is the only one that serves the whole Ikorodu North. “We have been suspecting Imam Babalola for long in the community, it was after he was arrested that he mentioned Alfa Taye, two others and other notable people. Shotayo added that, the head of the security of the cemetery was initially arrested, but later released after being interrogated and found not culpable in the crime by the police from Imota. “The younger brother of the head security of the cemetery was also arrested for partaking in the act, but denied involvement of his elder brother who is the head of security of the cemetery.

Aside from the three arrested, several other people’s names were mentioned to be part of the act, he claimed he uses the human skull for money ritual purposes for young Internet fraudsters and women who want to boost their market and attract customers. “Sincerely, Ikorodu North Local Government is also culpable, because the cemetery is bushy, they don’t bother to clear it, that made it possible for ritualists to have access into the cemetery and do whatever they like in it. They don’t come through the gate. Some other people mentioned in the act are notable people in the society. “I knew people use to come to his house for one help or the other, I mean spiritual help, even young boys who are Internet fraudsters and women. I have known the Imam for more than 5 years and this is a man the whole community is standing behind to pray, someone most of us are looking up to and well loved in the community, it’s unfortunate.”

Another resident of the area who simply gave his name as Adedayo, however said the arrested Imam Babalola was formally officiating at Adamo mosque before he was asked to leave the mosque last year over irreconcilable issue. According to him; “The Imam caught with the human skull was said to be found burning different animals and other fetish things at night in the mosque at Adamo and that didn’t go down well with members of the mosque, that was why he was asked to leave the place and went to settled somewhere else.” He said: “It was after he was arrested for being in possession of human skull that he mentioned Alfa Taye and two others as part of those working with him.

“It was someone who went into the bush to deficate that saw the Imam digging out a grave in the cemetery to exhume human skull, immediate- ly the person saw him he went to inform operatives of the Neighborhood Watch in the area who confronted him, but later discovered that it was human skull he was holding during an argument when it fell down. “Immediately the skull was found with him, he denied owning it, but later confessed that he went to dig it out of the grave at Isiu. When asked what he was using it for he claimed it was money. It was at the police station that he named other people involved in the act. Islamic clerics arrested for similar crimes in Ogun, Ibadan According to recent news reports, several Islamic clerics have been arrested in Nigeria for being in possession of human skulls and other body parts.

In Ogun State, Jamiu Olasheu, a 35-year-old Islamic cleric, was arrested alongside three others for being in possession of a human skull. In Ibadan, several “clerics” were caught with human heads and body parts, which they allegedly cut off after stabbing and strangulating the victims. The reasons behind these incidents are unclear, but they highlight the increase in people number of who want sudden wealth and affluence.

Security expert

Speaking with our correspondent, a security expert, Adedayo Adetunji, said psychologicaly acts of cutting off human heads and other body parts for ritual purposes is not con- sidered ethically or medically accept- able. He said in modern context, the act of cutting off human heads and body parts is not consistent with medical ethics, legal standards, or respect for human dignity. He added that it is important to up- hold ethical and legal principles that safeguards the sanctity of human life and the dignity of the human body. “Security agencies can help curb the cutting of buried corpse body parts by implementing the following measures: Enact and enforce laws that prohibit the unauthorised excavation, desecration, or mutilation of human remains.

These laws should include penalties for violators, such as fines or imprisonment, Increase security measures at cemeteries and burial sites to prevent unauthorised access and protect human remains. This could include installing surveillance cameras, fencing, and patrol and raising public awareness about the importance of respecting human remains and the legal consequences of violating laws related to their protection. This can be done through public campaigns, community outreach programs, and educational materials.

Police react

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of Babalola and other suspects involved in the act.