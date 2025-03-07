I Turned Down Life Changing Opportunity – Tunde Onakoya

Share

Popular Nigerian Chess master, Tunde Onakoya has opened up on why he turned down a huge opportunity that could have changed his life.

Taking to his X page on Thursday, the founder of chess in slums disclosed that he didn’t take the life-changing opportunity because it didn’t align with his values and vision.

Tunde Onakoya explained that although it was a tough decision to make, he believed that it was important for him to prioritize integrity over wealth. READ ALSO: Tunde Onakoya Beats VeryDarkMan To Win Trendupp Influencers Award.

Davido/Sophia Saga: Burna Boy Vows To Remain Single.

Davido, Chioma Pick Date For Traditional Wedding. I recently turned down life-changing money. Not because it was exactly wrong, but it did not align with my values or the vision of who I’m becoming. He said,” It was not an easy decision. I wrestled and tried to justify saying yes, but in the end, integrity is the real wealth. I feel liberated by my decision. I can do anything now.

“Anyway, I’m forever grateful to @OgaBoxx for helping me navigate this new chaos with so much grace and wisdom.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

