I Try To Adjust To Osimhen’s Partnership – Adams

Super Eagles striker, Akor Adams, has opened up on playing with teammate Victor Osimhen in Eric Chelle’s team amid the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament in Morocco.

The Sevilla star insisted that he tried to adjust his game playing alongside Osimhen in the Super Eagles’ attack at the AFCON. Adams made his debut for Nigeria in their 2-1 victory against Lesotho last October.

The 25-year-old has become a first-team player in Chelle’s squad and has started five of Nigeria’s seven games, all beside Osimhen, scoring two goals. “It is the same for me. I am used to playing like that [with Osimhen],” Adams told Pooja Media when asked about his partnership with Osimhen in the Super Eagles squad.

“I have played like that at club level, in a double partnership. I think it is just understanding what the coach wants because every game is different. “I try to adjust. We are professionals, so you can’t be tied to just one idea of the game, so it is normal,” he said.