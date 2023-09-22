I Took Picture With Mohbad in Hospital the Day He Died – Facebook User

A facebook user, who did not give his name, has narrated his experience with Mohbad at the hospital, where the musician came to take an injection before he died.

According to the facebook user, “I was in the hospital that morning and was unhappy because my doctor was not around and a nurse came to calm me down, just then I saw Mohbad walk in and I shouted, ‘Mohbad, I use to listen to your music, can I please take a picture with you’, he said no problem, then we took a picture and after then he went inside.

“I was sitting down at the reception there and just looking at the picture, just after about 15, 20 minutes that he went inside, I noticed that people were just moving about, there was a lot of confusion, trying to make calls, some nurses were just walking around, something was not just right, I had to stand up to ask somebody what was happening, I was afraid if I was safe there.

“Then, I saw the nurse that was trying to calm me down earlier, I asked her what happened, she whispered to my ear that they gave Mohbad injection and he collapsed, I was shocked, I wanted to shout, what happened, before I know, even the nurse left me, I was confused and just standing around, before I know, the guy that came with Mohbad rushed out of the hospital shirtless, everything happened just so fast.

“Surprisingly, it was that guy with some nurses that rushed him out, instead of the hospital, I was asking what was going on, but nobody answered me, I later did not even take injection that I went there to take, it was shocking to me,” he said.