I Took Creative Risk On My New Movie Project– Kemi Adetiba

Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has expressed deep gratitude to her audience for the overwhelming support and positive reviews of her latest movie, “To Kill A Monkey (TKAM),” while revealing the emotional and creative risks she took to bring the project to life.

In a heartfelt statement, Adetiba said that she is still searching for the right words to fully convey her appreciation, describing TKAM as one of her most daring projects.

According to her, the film dives into raw, unfiltered human stories, exploring the emotional and moral complexities of what it takes to push a principled person to the breaking point, and the consequences that follow.

She noted that the characters in TKAM make difficult, often morally ambiguous choices, but stay true to their personal realities.

Adetiba thanked her audience for embracing the film, saying that their validation was a powerful force behind the project’s success and calling their response key to turning the film into a “monster hit.”

“Thank You. I’ve been searching for the words to describe how I feel… To describe the deep gratitude in my SOUL. And honestly, I’m still coming up short. All I can say is… Thank you. Thank you from the bottom-box of my heart!

“TKAM is unlike anything I’ve ever done. It was a crazy risk to take, but it was a story! strongly felt I needed to tell – no gloss, no theatrics, no grandiose characters to hide behind. Just a raw, human story about real people, with real struggles, trying to navigate impossible choices.

“Everyone thinks he or she knows what they’d do when faced with a moral crossroad. But the truth? That answer often comes from a place of comfort and privilege. It’s easy to speak of principles when you’re not staring down hunger or desperation,” she said.