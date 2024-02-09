I Told NFF in Our First Meeting Eagles’ll Win 2023 AFCON, Peseiro Boasts

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, said nobody believed him when he told his employ- ers, the Nigeria Football Federation in their first meeting that he would lead the team to the 2023 African Cup of Nations. He said he was unwavering in his determination to clinch the title despite immense challenges and he is not surprised he has guided the squad to the final of the tournament ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire.

The team had a troubled buildup to the tournament after drawing with Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the 2026 World cu[p qualifiers and secured a 2-2 draw with Saudi and Mozambique be- fore they were beaten 2-0 by Guinea in another friendly match. Their lacklustre 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea exacerbated the feelings of frustration among the fans who wrote them off as they finished second in group A.

They turned their campaign around in a dramatic way and Peseiro said he was not surprised because he knows the team’s quality. “When I signed the contract, I said I want to win the AFCON,” the Portuguese said. “Either way, I don’t know if everybody believed or not. I have believed since the first moment.” Peseiro’s declaration underscores his resolute commitment to leading the Super Eagles to AFCON glory.

Despite facing scepticism or uncertainty from others, he remained steadfast in his belief and determination to achieve success with the Nigerian team. “We haven’t won nothing until now – we want to win the AFCON,” Peseiro added. Meanwhile, the Po tuguese admitted that their semifinal opponents, South Africa tested them beyond the limit. Still, his side d served to be in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Peseiro’s men stormed into the final of the tournament by beating the Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalties. The match had ended 1-1 after extra time in a tension-soaked tie at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, on Wednesday night.