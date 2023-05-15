I Think I’m Pregnant, Bobrisky Makes Shocking Revelation

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju also known as Bobrisky, has left many in shock with his recent disclosure of him being “pregnant.”

The popular cross-dresser made this known recently through his Facebook page, adding that he was having the signs of pregnancy.

While sharing a video of him enjoying a meal, Bobrisky wrote: “From the look of things, I think I’m pregnant for my boyfriend.”

His claim elicited mixed reactions, with many congratulating him while others were sceskepticald questioned the authenticity of her claims.

New Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky last month revealed the identity of his “boyfriend.”

He identified his lover as Ade, saying he is an elderly man who lives on Banana Island, Lagos.