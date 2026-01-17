Amos Ishaku is from Gwoza Local Government Area of Bornu State. He was one of the lucky few that escaped death in Boko Haram killer ground after watching his friends, brothers, sisters, community leaders slaughtered like cows, he was lucky to have escaped, and today is a PhD student in the U.S. Ishaku who made First Class in Edo State University Uzaire, Iyamho, spoke to Ojieva Ehiosun in Benin City. Excerpts:

Who is Amos Ishaku and what is his story?

My name is Amos Ishaku, I’m from Gwoza Local Government Area of Bornu State. I escaped from Boko Haram slaughter ground after watching my sisters, brothers, uncles, fathers, mothers, friends and relatives killed like cows. God brought me to Edo State, and today the impossible became possible before God Almighty using Pastor Solomon Folorunsho to put me where I’m presently.

My story is a shocking one. In fact I don’t know how to begin, but I can say it’s a miracle. A million thanks to Pastor Solomon Folorunsho for his magnanimous spirit.

Well, I came into the Home for the Needy a hopeless person but God used our Daddy Pastor Folorunsho to make me what I am today. After I graduated from Edo University Uzaire, Iyamho, with a First Class, I got a scholarship to study for my PhD in IIIinois University Chicago United States of America. Pastor Folorunsho and myself left Nigeria in August 2025, and on arriving America, it was another world entirely.

I thank God that Pastor Folorunsho was able to accompany me there. You know I have never travelled out of Nigeria, I have lived all my life in Bornu State and Edo State, so getting to a country like United States of America, it is expected for a stranger to behave differently, but Pastor Folorunsho was by my side to lecture me on how things are done there.

Where you shocked by the things you saw as you touched down in Chicago Airport?

Like I said before there was no shock, because pastor was there for me to put me through. He made sure I was comfortable, that I didn’t have any problems. Yes the weather is different, he taught me a lot of things: ‘this is how it is done, this is what you expect to see’ and all of that. So I didn’t feel like a stranger at all.

On educational, can you compare the system in America to the system in Nigeria?

Well I have not been to other schools, so I have to talk about my school. Okay let me start with my school here in Nigeria, Edo State University Uzaire Iyamho, when you have problems you talk it over with lecuturers. I don’t think that is common across the nation where students have problems and questions they are not able to see their professors.

Yes, over there in my school IIIinois University Chicago, every professor has their office hours aside from school lecture time so that when students have questions they can go to see their professors during those office hours. Over there too, the professors are so down to earth, they are very accomodating, whatever problem you take to them they get it solved for you without wasting time.

They are very committed to their duties, there is no discrimination, they give equal attention to all as long as you are ready to learn. The educational system there is not disrupted as we often have it here in Nigeria.

Now talking about the facilities as a science student are there differences?

There are a lot of differences, their laboratories are well equipped with modern science equipment. Over there they invest mostly on research which is beneficial to the students.

Now as someone that has experienced the bitter side of life talking about banditry, as an ambassador what efforts have you made to let the world know the level of harm caused by banditry on the people of Nigeria?

I have not been able to have audience with my lecturers to tell them what I went through, but my book will explain better. We are going through hell I’m the hands of these criminals called bandits, Nigerians are suffering, especially in the IDP camps across the nation.

We are have numerous issues that need urgent attention from the federal government, private sector, Christian organisations, NGOs and others. As I speak to you now, over 300 of Edo IDP students are studying in various Nigerian universities. A majority of them have not paid their tuition fees. Most of them were denied entry to write exams.

Presently those in the Home for the Needy, IDP Edo State, are in urgent need of relief materials, I’m using this opportunity to call on our fathers, mothers, friends and public spirited individuals to extend their hands of magnanimity to our mothers, fathers, sisters, friends and pastors that are passing through these problems in their various schools.

Lastly, I would say that America is a a place to be, because everything works well. The government respond to the needs of the citizenry. It will take Africans years to get to where Americans are now.

I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to Bornu, Zamfara, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba state governors to come and help us, because a majority of us are from these states.

We ran away to take refugee in Edo State. A majority of us have lost hope, but today The Home for the Needy has changed our narratives.