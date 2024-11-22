I Supported My Daughter To Pierce Her Navel – Ninalowo (Video)

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed why he supported his daughter to pierce her navel.

The actor made this disclosure while speaking about his bond with his daughter, Aliyah.

Speaking in a recent interview with VJ Adams, Ninalowo stated that his 18-year-old daughter, Aliyah had asked to pierce her tongue but he felt uneasy about the tongue choice.

READ ALSO:

He further stated that he asked her to ask for something else, and then she asked for a navel piercing which he agreed to because he wanted to bond with her, noting that a navel ring can be taken out at any time.

Ninalowo revealed that he personally drove her to get her navel pierced and also paid for the procedure.

Watch Video Below:

Share

Please follow and like us: