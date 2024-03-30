I support call for Lagos to have special status – Sen. Abiru

Tokunbo Abiru is an accountant who chose banking as a vocation before joining politics where he is now the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly. He is the chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, as well as chairman of Southern Senators Forum. The lawmaker, who marked his 60th birthday on Monday, hosted select media personalities and spoke on a number of issues. Isioma Madike, who was there, brings the excerpts.

You were recently appointed chairman of the Southern Senators Forum. Was it to counter the Northern Senators Forum?

I don’t believe it is to counter the Northern Senators Forum. We have always had it. I only replaced the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, who had been the chairman of Southern Senators Forum since the Ninth Assembly. They elected me because Senator Bamidele can’t combine the two positions now. The Northern Senators Forum is already in existence and we have our caucus too. It’s meant to be complementary to the Leader of the Senate in the sense that there is limited time we spend in the plenary.

So, there must be a caucus where we meet to discuss issues in full. Moreover, it’s to further the cause of the Senate, whether North or South. We also have to respect the Leader of the Senate. So, I see it as when you are in secondary school and you have the leadership like the principal, and then you have prefects to coordinate. That’s the essence. It’s not to polarise the country. If there is a sub issue, you can analyse and come to a decision to present on the floor of the Senate.

The Senate seems to have class issues where there are senior and junior members. How true is this?

That is not true. The Senate is a leveler. Among us, you find former governors. I chair the Committees on Banking and other Financial Institutions; we are 31 there and seven are former governors. One of the ex-governors was once a chairman in the House of Representatives. So, it’s a leveler.

However, there is ranking and orderliness, but no Senator is superior to another. We are all the same. If the Committee on Health is holding a meeting and I walk in, nobody will walk me out because it’s one Senate.

There is nothing like class. There may be ranking just for orderliness and structure. There is this issue of budget padding. How do you think this can be curbed?

I think my understanding of budgeting is that the power of appropriation lies with the National Assembly. With that power, what the parliamentarians are saying is that you can’t bring something to them and expect them to sign off on it. We must interrogate it and it might lead to reduction or enhancing it, whichever way it is for the good cause of the country. All of these issues, in planning, if something becomes recurring what does it tell you? It means that is what the people want. It’s left for the planners to see what to do about it. You can’t take away the fact that the Senate and House of Representatives represent the broad spectrum of this country. You can’t tell me the people in the executive know the country better than 109 and 306 people in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively.

What plans can we have to midwife or address these issues, so that we reduce budget scrutiny? That is the long and short of it. I don’t want to speak about the amount but the content; potable water for the people, street lights and good road network. Those are the important issues. I cannot begin to accuse anybody. Don’t let us overflog it. That is what planners do; the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

They will investigate what people want and put into the budget and then you moderate. There will always be issues because it will never be perfect. We need to be designed, the decree that was out, the final creation of Abuja, said even in taking this decision because of all the investment in Lagos, there must be a special arrangement for Lagos. For all the right reasons around the fact that Lagos from time immemorial has been a factor for attracting investments and tourism, though it is small, it has a large population. The resources of Lagos need help from the Federal Government to make it more vibrant. I think it’s a wise demand and I will be in support. I think we should be looking for devolution of powers that can give more resources for us to continue to develop.

With the recent move to amend the Central Bank Establishment Act; it does appear that the Senate is trying to shave the power of the CBN. Is that the position of the Senate?

I don’t think we are whittling down the powers of the CBN. The whole essence is to strengthen it and you have to look at the issues. The Act that is subsisting today was enacted in 2007; that is 17 years back. The world has evolved. When that Act was enacted, what they were operating was not what we have today. Some of them have grown into conglomerates, and then we didn’t have innovation technology like we do now; the introspection of that Act. From experience, we saw how the last leadership played out and some of the amendments we are doing is to take out politics so that the mandate and focus will be clear. That’s what we are trying to play around. Perhaps, the idea of a two-term tenure of five years is what gives that latitude for some political things we have come across. We are suggesting a one term of six years.

That is what they practice in America. It will allow the CBN governor to be focused. He comes in there and focuses on his mandate, gets it done and gets out. That is what we want to do. Even if America is not doing that, we should make laws that are adaptable to our system. If you go to Egypt, that’s what they run. It helps, so that the man in the saddle is not under pressure that when he comes to the end of his term he will not begin to think how do I survive the next term and he now begins to trample on areas where he shouldn’t even go. We have also seen the issue around compliance. These are regulations of CBN. If you go to the entities that they regulate, they make sure that they have a trade compliance officer who reports to the board and is not part of the usual system.

Those are the kind of things we are trying to bring into place. Ways and Means are not given to just anybody again. You can see the abuse around it. You can see all the flaunting of rules. We are trying to strengthen it. That is what is obtainable in Egypt. Go and look at Nigeria’s CBN, there is nobody that survives two terms. They do their one term and go. It’s a heck of a job. Look at the best of them, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Ola Vincent. They all had one term; if it worked well under others, why not. We are not trying to bring it down but strengthen it. We have gone past the second reading and there is going to be a conversation, so that people can bring their ideas. We also talked about ratifying their budget. It is important. It will shock you that their expenditure in the last few years, operating cost, accounts for about 75 per cent. It should not be more than 10 per cent. It’s almost N2trn expenditure. That should come from the fiscal side, reducing unemployment and economic growth. So, we are trying to strengthen it.

How much have you spent on the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL)?

For me, it’s not so much about how much I spent. Number one, I think it’s about the cost and the goal. It’s the spending that will always continue even keeping it alive. What I look at is sustainability; this lies on the back of the Foundation. Number two, we have strong corporate support. We have a board of trustees that is very enterprising. This is about the future of our youths. I can also tell you that because of my being a politician, it is not very easy to get partnerships and donors and all of that. We probably would have had to give it a trial to see that what we are doing makes a lot of sense. I’m proud to say that we have got support. When you listen to me speak, my orientation is the private sector and anytime I speak I mention it to my contemporaries, the next thing they would say is that they want to be here.

We have a visitor’s book and when you look at it, you will see the kind of personalities that have been here. I have seen support. When the idea was conceived, a very close friend of mine, who is also an entrepreneur, volunteered to provide the legwork. The one we are projecting to do in Ibeju Lekki; he has also promised to get it done. Those are the kind of support that when you have it they reduce cost. MTN too has supported. We have seen Foundations that are showing key interest even from the Netherlands. Ordinarily, if you conceive an idea like this and it is genuine, because of the colouration of politics, they want to move away until they see the real thing. For me, I don’t think the amount is important. You can tell that a lot has been spent but it is very joyful in my own heart.

Beyond politics, have you started looking at how to sustain SAIL?

I believe that at the rate at which we are growing, the political terrain hasn’t supported it. It’s strictly funded by my wife and I. We are getting partnership from people that believe in the cause. The young lives that we are impacting, it’s not as if they sign any bond, but I hope that for the fact that they are getting this free of charge, then in future, they must think of making impact. That’s some of the social values that we are teaching them. I operate under three pillars. I have the legislative role, empowerment role and the endowment. These sit on my endowment. So, it’s personal, and it’s all about giving back to the society.

Do you have plans of partnering with schools?

Lagos is small but with a huge population. We are private individuals but we invite some of the schools to come and understand what the learning of the future is. The VC of Lagos State University of Science and Technology was supposed to be here two weeks ago. We had discussed extensively and we wanted to bring him here to have a feel of what we do here. The Lagos State governor has been here and he knows what is going on here.

The former Commissioner for Education is on the verge of collaborating with us. She has just extended that hand of fellowship. We cannot claim to be a government because what is the capacity here out of the population. You start small and scale up. By the time we do that at Ibeju Lekki, our aim is to have a talent stream and it will be very inspirational, then we can talk about partnership. We are in a building phase. Our board of trustees is made up of three young people. We hope this can inspire others too.

Back to societal issues, family values seem to have gone in today’s Nigeria. How do you think it can be restored?

Yes you are right and I acknowledge the concerns around the moral values and the drop in standards. The reality for me is that the world has changed and let’s come to terms with that. The way we came across the issues is different and it’s regularly changing. I was on a programme about five years ago in New York and it was on climate change. They had a camera on the side and they were asking different questions. One response that they gave that I will never forget is that the way we process information has changed. They said in the era of the likes of Winston Churchill, if you are to take a decision, you have time to think but today, if they punch you, you need to respond immediately. That’s the way the world has become and the response will disseminate beyond where you sat. That’s the reality of today’s world.

What am I trying to say? Our concerns about morality are, yes, standards have dropped but we need to help the younger ones even around the changes that we see. What I think we need to do is to look for changes in society that fits into their current beliefs because, you see, whether we like it or not, it’s their world. We are just passing through. So, the best that we owe them is to be concerned about what are the needs and values of today’s world and recreate it for them. I believe that all they are asking us is part of the changes in the world we need to adapt to. Development is about looking for solutions to societal problems. They are the ones that will fix it; what we owe them is to create that platform. The platforms they are looking for are the ones that can make them express themselves. Oftentimes, you will see people that came from nothing to swim. The Flutterwave guy is there, I probably didn’t know who he was till he came to limelight. It tells you that a lot can still come out of our society; we can’t make it very moderate unless we give them that platform to survive.

How do you measure success?

I think success is part of what we have seen in SAIL. The major aim here is to create a platform for these young minds to become better, employable and to hone their skills, so that they can fit into the world they live in. What we saw in terms of interaction with them, you can see the confidence level. We have also seen the large number of them that have been employed by AWARI AI companies. The expected outcome is how you create jobs. We have challenges but they are opportunities for those who can see them. COVID-19 came with a lot of challenges but it brought remote working. Most of the guys here and even the facilities are young minds. I also bring my own here and it’s about creating job pipelines. So, some of them come here and pick the people we have here. We are also meeting those expectations. I don’t have a number but I know that of the 1,600 that have passed through here, at least 60 to 65 per cent of them have jobs that they didn’t have before. It’s an ongoing thing and we will continue to measure that.

How would you evaluate the Nigerian society in relation to its youths?

Our society is very good but what we lack is entrepreneurship and capacity development. That is what we are doing here. If you want leaders of tomorrow you have to develop their minds. There are schools that we built. We are touching lives not just on the upper heads. There are primary health care centres in different places. In Ikorodu, it depends on what people choose to listen to. These are transformations that one is doing.

Even touching lives at the grassroots, there are over 300 market stores in Epe, youth centres and others. Over 1,200 market women got grants. There is a food distribution and a minimum of 8,000 people every quarter. I’m the senator for the entire Lagos East, and the good news is that we do it fairly. Ikorodu has one local government and five LCDAs. Others have three and Ikorodu has six. It depends on the story that people want to hear. There is a 960 mini stadium in Epe. I can’t seem to concentrate here. These are empowerment and it goes to the public.

You mentioned having a replica of SAIL, can you tell us more about that?

Yes, that is what we want to put in place in Ibeju Lekki. When it comes to endowment, you have to define it well because there is a limit to resources. If you want me to go bankrupt I can’t do more. In Endowment, you have to work on people, who are serious minded because you are deploying resources and they can become future champions. I appreciate your concerns but it’s the world of politics and all that. My focus is very clear.