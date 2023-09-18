‘I studied law to help the helpless’

Background

My name is Pam Mary Stephen, I am married and the marriage is blessed with a child for now. I am from Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, and I am the second among four children of Mr Sabo Adagonye Ayaku and Mrs. Cecilia Sabo. I was born on the 5th of February 1990 in Benue State.

I started my formal school at United Baptist Model School Jos, from 1996 to 2001, Methodist High School Bassa from 2001 to 2006, then I proceeded to Rockland College, Utan, where I wrote my SSCE in 2007.

I started my Diploma in law at the University of Jos from 2009 to 2011, after 5 years of admission hunting. I later got admission into the university for my law degree from 2014 to 2019.

In the year 2020, I gained admission into the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, where I wrote my bar finals in 2021. I thereafter served my fatherland in the form of NYSC from 2021 to 2022 with the Plateau State Ministry of Justice. Shortly after my NYSC, I started my legal practice. I love to sing and read.

Area of specialization

For now, I am attached to a law firm, so, by implication, I am to work with the instructions of my principal. However, my area of interest is Family Law, specifically divorce cases.

The reason for my choice of interest is because women mostly are suffering in their homes and when they want to get a divorce, they are left with nothing. I wish to help women, mostly those who cannot afford good legal representation.

Why Law?

When I was a teenager, I usually accompanied my friend to her mom’s office, the mom was a secretary in a law firm.

Whenever we visit her, we used to, sometimes, meet some lawyers in the law firm and I just love the way they look and the way they talk. So, at that time, I wanted to study law because of the prestige that comes with the profession. But when I came of age, I noticed that legal practice is about helping the helpless. I decided to study law to pursue the course of justice, especially for the indigent people. That is why, occasionally, we engage in pro bono cases.

Law school experience

My law school experience can be used to act in a movie. It all started when I gained admission into the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, money became a problem. I needed money for the law school tuition fee which was about N300,000, I needed money for my accommodation because I was to stay off campus because my child was still breastfeeding, so I had to take him with me alongside his nanny, I needed money for feeding and transport from Jos to Enugu, the whole thing was as if it will not work, but I thank God for my husband, he was able to source money for transport feeding and part payment of my rent.

We then moved to Enugu the next day. I entered the campus just to view the place, and I was told that the closing date for the registration was the next day. I started making calls to different people and finally, my brother-in-law was able to give me N300,000. I then got myself registered.

Then the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic reared its head and the week I resumed lectures, the Director General (DG) issued a directive that all the law school campuses should be closed. I couldn’t attend the online lectures organized afterwards because of network failure and or lack of data.

When we eventually resumed in February, a notice came that our bar finals would be taken in March that year. Though we protested, it never yielded any positive results. Instead, we were divided into two groups, where some would attend the morning session and some would attend the afternoon session.

While in the law school, we were meant to have one course a day and the lecture was to last for 4 hours; 2 hours for lecture and 2 hours for group presentation. However, the reverse was the case, as both the lecture and group presentations would only last for 2 hours. There was no time to rest as we rushed everything.

My performance in the mock exams was not good, and I felt like leaving the law school because I had thought I would fail my bar finals, but God helped me. Passing through law school is like dying and resurrecting to become a lawyer.