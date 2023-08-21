‘I studied law to fulfil my long-time life ambition’

Background

My name is Abdul Wahab Olawale, a journalist and lawyer. I hailed from Ekiti State and am a product of the famous University of Ibadan, where I graduated from the Department of Communication and Language Arts of the Faculty of Arts. I am also a graduate of Law from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, where I bagged a degree, (LLB.) in law five years ago. I also attended the Nigerian Law School, specifically the Abuja campus, where I passed and was called to the Nigerian Bar as Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in 2020. I practised journalism in mainstream newspapers for upward of 26 years before I finally decided to pick the wig and gown as a lawyer. The journey was long, and a bit challenging, but eventful. I thank God for His mercies. Why Law? As I rightly mentioned above, studying law was in a way a fulfilment of a long-time life ambition.

This is because I chose law as my first choice of course of study in JAMB before I was offered admission to study Communication and Language Arts at UI. This unfulfilled ambition was there when fate made my employer in Concord newspaper post me to the judiciary desk, from where I became so much interested in covering the beat, learning so many things, as well as meeting hundreds of lawyers and judges, a situation which made me an authority in reporting judiciary desk almost throughout my sojourn as a reporter in all the newspapers and broadcast stations I worked with. So, I felt if I fail to study law, which I have fallen in love with, coupled with so many experiences, I will be betraying my ambition, as well as rendering my experiences as a judiciary reporter valueless.

Area of specialization

Without sounding immodest, I have over the years loved litigation in legal practice which has also made me prefer litigation as a lawyer now. And it is an indisputable fact that legal practice originated from litigation, where lawyers go to court, argue cases and ventilate issues before the court. However, things have changed now that lawyers are found in different fields of practice, including academics. So, I prefer litigation to any other practice to enable me practice law as it ought to be practised. Law school experience My experience in law school was a mixture of fun and hard studying. Fun in the sense that I was privileged to be at the headquarters campus of the Nigerian Law School. You must understand what I mean. Being in the headquarters gave us some opportunities like having constant electricity, having water running in the taps, having a good ventilated air-conditioned auditorium and varieties of canteen, where we get good food that makes studying almost fun. But coming to classwork, the period was like we never went to school before in the way and manner we were handled by the school authority regarding our study.

Coming to class as early as possible, working throughout the day, particularly when the lecture was interactive, where you can be called upon to come and take the class on what you were thought the previous day was not that funny. It wasn’t easy when you have over two hours of non-stop class. You are bound to exhaust the time before you are allowed out of the auditorium. Besides, the group work was taken seriously and was monitored by the school authority, as well as our court and chambers attachments before our final Bar examinations. I must confess, it was a tough experience. Assessment of justice system Assessing the justice system in Nigeria is a daunting task. Why I said this was that our situation in the country was peculiar. Peculiar in the sense that the leaders and the led are culpable for working against all variables and measures that could make the justice system work perfectly. Before analysing my submission, I will submit that our justice system is not that bad and there is room for improvement. However, I must say that issues relating to the justice system go beyond the responsibility of any arm of government. What I mean is that it is not peculiar to the judiciary alone.

