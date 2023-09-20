I Stopped Mohbad’s Father From Burying Him The Night He Died – Baale

The Baale of Gberigbe community in Ikorodu, Lagos State has revealed that he was the one that prevented James Aloba, the father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad from burying his corpse the night he died.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died at the young age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The swift burial sparked outrage among Nigerians leading to many berating the family for burying the singer before an autopsy could be carried out.

However, in a trending viral video on the internet, the Baale of Gberigbe disclosed that Mohbad could have been buried earlier if not for his intervention.

He said the deceased’s father wanted to bury him at midnight but he kicked against it.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, “Mohbad’s father wanted to bury Mohbad in the midnight of the same day he died. I was the one that stopped him.”