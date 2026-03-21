Mrs. Elizabeth Olujimi holds degree in Electrical Engineering but it was a challenge getting a job. She worked in a reputable bank, until there was lockdown in 2020 and was affected when the management downsized the staff. She told FLORA ONWUDIWE that Job Marketing has really defined the purpose of her life. Excerpts:

Can we have a peek into your background, where in Uganda are you from, and where are you residing currently in the United Kingdom?

My parents are from south west Uganda, however, I grew up in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda. At the age of 13, my family moved to the UK, we lived in Bath for a couple of months then settled in Bristol. Currently I live in London; I have lived there since I got married eight years ago.

What do you do as Compliance Officer in a bank?

As a compliance officer, your role is to ensure the bank is complying with the regulations set by the regulatory body. For instance, the bank I worked with sold some financial products through a 3rd party so my role involved visiting those 3rd party branches to carry out audit.

In the audit, we would check that our products were being promoted correctly and customers were not being given incorrect product information.

We are aware of the challenges female bankers undergo in Nigeria, especially, when newly employed. In other to sustain their job, they were given excessive targets to make money for the bank, and when they fail, their appointment is terminated; is this applicable to the female bankers over there too? Could you tell us your experience when you were newly employed?

Oh wow, that’s interesting. When I started off working in the bank, I was working in an inbound call centre where we took calls from customers who had queries regarding their accounts. At that stage, there were no particular targets, the key was to respond to as many calls as possible.

At some stage I moved to the mortgage department still taking calls. Some targets came into place then however, at no point were my targets different from those of my male colleagues. When I worked in the compliance department, we didn’t have any specific targets, you had a number of audits to complete over a period of time and it was up to you to manage your calendar and schedule the audits in.

I think one of the key differences in the UK is that the banks are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and some strict rules are in place to ensure customers are protected from situations where they might be mis-sold a product because a member of staff is trying to hit a particular target and receive a commission. It happened a lot in the past and banks have had to pay the price.

When the management of the bank want- ed to downsize, you were among the people that were affected. For one year you were offered juicy package, either to stay or resign, but you resigned, why?

So this happened during lockdown, the bank decided they wanted to reduce their staffing levels. If I remember correctly, they wanted to reduce numbers by about 1400 staff. We all received an email that explained what the offer was for anyone who chose to take up voluntary redundancy.

To make the decision easier, you could contact HR and they would give you a calculated figure of what the amount you would receive would be. Of course the longer you had worked in the bank, the more you would be receiving.

I had worked with the bank for five years at that point. Initially, I didn’t want to consider it because I had job security and there were a number of stories where people had lost their jobs because of the lockdown.

However, I spoke to my husband and I also prayed about it. It was then that my perspective shifted, I was being paid to leave my job and nothing was stopping me from getting another job straight away.

I could take the package, pay off some debts and start afresh. As I reflected on what next, my husband reminded me ‘You love talking to people about purpose, why don’t you step out and do something that is more aligned to your purpose?’ I decided it was time to dare to believe God and take that step of faith.

In your years of experience as a banker, how were you able to keep the home front intact, until you decided to leave the banking sector?

I think working in banking in the UK is not as pressurised as it might be in Nigeria. I was employed to work a set number of hours each day and there is no obligation to work more than those hours so you fit the rest of your life around that.

Typically, I worked 9am – 5pm unless the department had shift patterns then I would work 8am – 4pm or 10am – 6pm. When I was in the compliance department, my role involved travel so on the days when I was travelling, I would factor those hours in.

Thankfully the roles I did meant I could very easily leave the office and switch off from work. If I had a day off, I wouldn’t be expected to respond to any work related matters. When I gave birth to my daughter I had the option of going back to work full time or requesting to reduce my hours so I opted to work Monday to Thursday (8am – 4pm) and have Friday off so I could spend the day with my daughter. On the days I was working, she would be at a nursery.

Finding that work life balance is so important especially if you have a demanding role and responsibilities to attend to at home. If employees are going to thrive, it’s important that the work environment is conducive and the wellbeing of staff is taken into consideration.

You said, Client Coaching, is in line with your purpose in life. How do you mean, then the period you worked, you were there just to support what your husband brings home?

I don’t think I would put it that way, I actually met my husband when I was already working so supporting what he brings in was never the motivation. In every part of our journey, there is an opportunity to grow and discover more about who God has made you to be.

Just a bit of background, on how I got into the role in the bank. So, I have a degree in Electrical Engineering but when I graduated, it was a bit of a struggle to get a job. I looked at the skills I had and the experience and decided to apply for a customer services job because it would be easier to get.

Within a few days, I was called to start at the bank, my intention was never to stay because I was still looking for engineering jobs. After a couple of months in the bank, I made a decision to stop applying for engineering jobs because I realised I prefer working in customer focused environments, working with people. I would say I came into a place of greater self-awareness.

My next step was to think about how I could make a career of being in the bank so I signed up for a Certificate in Regulated Customer Care. Once this was completed, I started looking at other opportunities which led to me getting a role in a law firm working within their compliance department. I was responsible for their new client due diligence.

After a couple of years, I was able to get a job in the same bank working within their compliance department (that’s where I was for the five years leading up to my coaching business). Alongside my work life, I have always been involved in church.

Particularly, working with the young people and the leadership team. So when I looked into coaching as an option of something I could do, I realised that I had the skills to do it well. I am a good listener and I love having deep conversations with people. I am passionate about seeing people walking in their purpose and fulfilling their potential.

When we talk about pur- pose sometimes we think God will speak to us in a loud voice saying ‘This is your purpose’ but that is not always the case. The gifts, talents and passions you have are linked to the problems you have been created to solve – your purpose.

Why the choice of Thriving Coach for Client Coaching?

What we call ourselves is so important because our words have power. Calling myself the Thriving Coach wasn’t just an idea, I believe it was what the Holy Spirit impressed on my heart.

I wasn’t just going to be a life coach but I was going to be a coach who helps people, particularly women, to go from a place of surviving to thriving. When clients come to work with me, they already know we are going to work towards thriving in the area they want to work on.

Could you tell us the secret of your winning an award as a “Thriving Coach” because you are not the only person into Client Coaching…

I wouldn’t say there is any particular secret. As a coach, I ask powerful questions that help the client to unlock the answers within. I create a space where clients feel safe and can be open in conversation.

I am not afraid of the silent or emotional moments during sessions, it’s an opportunity for the client to come to a place of greater self awareness. The coaching session is not about me, it’s about the client.

They determine the actions and I hold them accountable. When I work with christian women, I also offer to pray with them at the end of the session and we bring God into the conversation.

When it comes to winning awards you can either nominate yourself or you can be nominated depending on the process set by the organisation that is running the awards.

What are the age brackets of the people that need the coaching and what are the factors that are responsible for not being able to define life, and the race that is mostly affected?

I would encourage everyone to have a coach because coaching has a number of benefits. In my coaching, I tend to work with women between 25 – 55.

Some of the issues these women might be dealing with include; a lack of direction, needing clarity on purpose, feeling stuck in a particular season, lacking confidence, struggling with self esteem, having a dream but not sure what next.

What were the challenges that you faced with doing something completely new as Thriving Coach?

When I started as the Thriving Coach, one of the biggest challenges was visibility. People didn’t know me as a coach so I needed to introduce myself and get into spaces where my potential clients could be.

To help with this, I set up some social media handles and started to introduce myself as the Thriving Coach. Over time, I was showing up consistently and started getting opportunities to write in magazines, contribute to blogs, appear on podcasts and speak at events.

Another challenge was finding the right community to belong to. Sometimes starting your own business can be a lonely journey especially when it’s just you doing everything so finding a community where you can network and learn from others.

A community where you can be challenged and inspired to thrive as a business owner. I also found that the coaching space almost seems saturated and it can be easy to compare yourself to other coaches so the challenge there was to remain authentic and embrace the uniqueness I bring into the space. I can learn from others but I don’t have to be in competition with them, I have to get comfortable being me.

What role did your husband play in your life for you to be in the limelight?

My husband has played and continues to play a major role. He is my biggest cheerleader. He encourages me, supports me and prays for me.

He challenges me to grow and serve my clients better. He holds me accountable. When I have an event, he is in the background ensuring that everything goes well.

He is handson as a father so it’s easy for me to be flexible with my work and not have to worry about our daughter because he looks after her so well.

Why do you prefer to coach women to men?

I prefer to coach women because I am called for women. I have a desire to see women arise and be who God has called them to be.

As women, we don’t have to be defined, silenced or held back by society, we have a voice and our voice needs to be heard. I want women to recognise their value, embrace it and shine with it.

In most societies, women take on a greater percentage of raising the children and so when you empower a woman, you are empowering generations.