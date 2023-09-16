I Stood Up For Ilebaye But She Turned Against Me, Says Alex

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex, has pain- fully relayed her disappointments about Ilebaye ‘s behaviour towards her to another Housemate, Cross. Tensions and arguments frequently occur amid the intense dynamics in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house and the most recent argument-making news in- volves the two housemates – Alex and Ilebaye.

Recently, Alex vented her frustrations about Ilebaye’s alleged sneaky and provocative behavior to fellow housemate Cross about their strained relationship.

During their conversation, Alex discussed the reasons for her growing unease with Ilebaye and gave hints that she might be avoiding her trouble to avoid regrets outside the house. She had complaints about a number of incidents, including CeeC’s makeup foundation and Ilebaye’s behavior during Sunday’s eviction of Doyin.

Ilebaye’s behavior during Doyin’s departure from the BBNaija house seems to be one of the reasons for the tension. Alex claimed that Ilebaye’s actions and words made her feel offended and disheartened and caused her to doubt the sincerity of their friendship.

The argument at such a sensitive time in the home strained their relationship even more. Alex also brought up a different incident involving Ce- cC’s makeup foundation that got out of hand after Ilebaye allegedly damaged it but lat- er denied any involvement.