I Still See AKA In My Prayers – Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince Zamani, has shared an emotional revelation about late South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “G2G Podcast”, Ice Prince said he is still dealing with the pain of losing AKA, without reconciling their differences.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo’s friendship had strained since 2019 when AKA made controversial comments on Twitter during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The remarks sparked widespread outrage among Nigerians, prompting Ice Prince to publicly call him out, which many perceived as a fallout between the two rappers.

The “Oleku” crooner who admitted that he regrets not settling the misunderstanding before AKA’s untimely death, revealed that he has prayed for forgiveness and still feels a spiritual connection with his late friend.

“I wish we got to speak about it (our misunderstanding) because we never did. And it hurt me so bad because that’s my friend.

“AKA wasn’t just an artist that I collaborated with; he had been to my house in Lagos a couple of times. That’s my real friend. It hurt me deeply that we never got to settle that misunderstanding,” Ice Prince said emotionally.

He further disclosed that he often “Sees” AKA during prayers, which reassures him that their bond remains unbroken.

“I still see him in my prayers. Sometimes, when I’m praying, I see him there. So, I know we are at peace. I know he looks out for me as one of my homeboys in heaven,” he added.

AKA was tragically shot dead on February 10, 2023, outside a restaurant in Durban, South Africa. The shocking murder rocked the African music industry, and investigations into the case are still ongoing.