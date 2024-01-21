I Still Love My Husband, Olu Jacob Despite His Health Condition – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has revealed that despite her husband’s health condition, she still loves him regardless, but in a different kind of love.

Joke Silva and her husband, Olu Jacobs, have consistently been hailed as a ‘Power Couple,’ for exemplifying positive and commendable qualities as a celebrity couple and for standing strong, and fitting together despite being at the most challenging aspect of their lives.

This admiration was mostly from netizens, which includes fans, entertainers, colleagues, and families.

However, as the years passed by, fans were concerned about the veteran actor, Olu Jacobs’ health, and rumours of his demise also surfaced online.

Olu Jacobs, who was among the first Nigerian actors to feature in Hollywood/American productions like ‘Ashanti,’ has been the subject of speculations regarding his well-being.

New Telegraph recalls that the actress opened up about her husband health challenges known as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Speaking in a recent interview with fellow media personality and actress, Nancy Isime, Joke Silva provided an update on the health challenges faced by her husband.

Silva shared insights into her husband’s health struggles with dementia during the interview with Nancy.

During the interview, Joke revealed that her husband’s declining health had brought about significant changes in him.

She expressed that Olu Jacobs is no longer the same man she walked down the aisle with 37 years ago, highlighting the transformative impact of his poor health on his overall demeanour and personality.

Silva further emphasized that despite her husband’s health challenges, her love for him has not wavered.

The veteran actress said, “It hasn’t been easy. There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality. It is like the person I married, 80 per cent of the time, is no longer there.

“But the thing is this: when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband. He was practically my best friend.

“The husband I knew is no longer there for me. This man that is here is someone I still love, but love in a different way.”