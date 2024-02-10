I Still Love My Ex-Wife – Femi Durojaiye

Nollywood actor, Femi Durojaiye, has opened up on his love for his estranged wife, despite being divorced.

Speaking in a recent interview with PUNCH, the movie star described love as the most powerful force on earth, adding that he still loves his ex-wife because they were friends for about 18 years before they got married.

He, however, said things did not work out between them the reason for their divorce.

Speaking further, the actor said he would have loved to take his ex-wife out on Valentine’s Day, but work would not allow it.

READ ALSO:

Durojaiye advised that people should not get married based on religious traits but on love.

He said, “Love is the most powerful force on earth. Some people have given up on love, marriage, and relationships. But, that is so wrong.

“Love is still a beautiful thing and the most important thing God created. I envy anyone who is in love.

“I still love my ex-wife, because she was my friend for about 18 years before we got married. We were teenage lovers. She was 16 and I was 17. Our divorce was not acrimonious.

“It just did not work out anymore, so we went our separate ways. We have children between us and we are friends.

“If I don’t tell you that we are divorced, you won’t ever know when you see her around me, because we were best friends.

“I am not sure yet, because of work. However, if I have to take anyone out on Valentine’s Day, it would be her.

“Never marry anybody for any other reason than for the fact that you love the person. Don’t marry because she is a church girl, or because he is a mosque man.

“If you make the mistake of marrying the wrong person, eight times out of 10, that marriage will not work. Love is so important.”