I Still Live With My Family – Ayra Starr

Popular Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr has revealed that she still leaves with her family whenever she is in Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent interview with Coco Jones for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue, Ayra Starr said she involved her friends and family in her live so much that they discuss her choices of fashion and music.

The Grammy-nominated singer disclosed that she places a lot of value on family and friends, hence their involvement in her life.

She also stated that the involvement in family lifestyle can be overwhelming sometimes that she just has to disappear.

She said: “When I go back home (Nigeria), I still live with my family. My brothers are making noise playing video games. I still involve my friends in my life.

“We have a group chat where I solicit their opinions on what I wear. I thank God for my friends and family. Although, sometimes, it gets overwhelming and I have to disappear.”

