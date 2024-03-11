I Still Haven’t See My Kids – Do2dtun

Nigeria’s media personality, Oladotun Kayode, better known Do2dtun has revealed that he is still fighting to see his kids since his split from his estranged wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo.

New Telegraph recalls that Do2dtun got married to his wife, Taiwo in 2013 and were blessed with two kids.

However, in December 2022, Taiwo filed for divorce after nine years of marriage, citing accusations of emotional abuse, domestic assault, and forced abortion.

In a new development, while featuring in a recent episode of Goldroom with Iyabo Ojo, Do2dtun disclosed that he hasn’t been able to see his kids.

Do2dtun mentioned that no child desires to return home to a broke father. In due course, they will decide who they want to spend their adult life with and will come to choose the side of truth.

He noted that he has always told the truth and he is fighting silently for his kids.

See netizen’s reactions below;

mz__yemmy said: “My gender can do better pls”

larryace noted: “I feel your pain if you’ve never been in his shoes you might not get this picture. ”

daisy_billions penned: “I don’t know why most women think you can use a child to punish a man… that’s the highest level of wickedness and witchcraft, you can tell me otherwise”

