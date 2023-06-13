I Still Cry Every Morning Over My Son’s Death – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has opened up on his struggles over the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Speaking in a recent interview, Davido revealed what led to the release of the ‘Timeless’ album despite the death of his son.

The DMW boss said a lot of people expected sad songs in his album, but he gave them “bangers” instead, adding that although he has got through the dark period of his son’s death, he still misses him, and cries every morning over it.

He said, “I miss him every day, there are tears coming out of my eyes every morning, you don’t have to see it,”

“I look at myself in the mirror and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me.

“My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world.

“A lot of people thought the album was just going to be a lot of sad songs, we gave them bangers on bangers.

“My son is dancing and my mom is dancing in heaven. So for people to see that it’s possible to stand up again and be able to work, it’s only God.

“Those were one of the things that and my wife relied on, God is real. Then everything just aligned back, we performed better, business is better.