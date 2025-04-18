New Telegraph

April 20, 2025
April 20, 2025
I Started My Life In Face-Me-I-Face-you Apartment – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has claimed that he started his life in a one-room apartment in a public compound, known locally as a face-me-I-face-you.

The singer made the claim on a song titled CFMF, off his fifth studio album, 5ive, which was released on Friday.

According to him, he is now living a flamboyant life due to Jesus’s divine intervention.

His 5th album snippet says, “Take a step and walk into my life…

READ ALSO:

Started all the way from face me I face you

Face me I face you

And now, I am living real large all thanks to Jesu

All thanks to Jesu oh,”

However, his claims have garnered reactions on social media, with many who doubted his lyrics, as the singer is known to be the son of billionaire businessman Deji Adeleke.

Also, this is not the first time Davido has attempted to paint a grass-to-grace story in his music.

Tags:

