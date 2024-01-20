I Started As A Striker, Eagles Goalkeeper Nwabali Reveals

Stanley Nwabali is cementing his place as the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper following commanding performances for Nigeria at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, and the Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper told our correspondent that his journey to the pinnacle of his career wouldn’t have been possible if his coach at Go Round Football Club, Port Harcourt, had not converted him from an outfield player to a goalkeeper.

The River State-born goalkeeper revealed that, as a young boy growing up on the streets of Port Harcourt, he preferred a glamorous role as an out-field player, and on the strength of that, he joined Go Round FC as a defender. He was later moved upfield as a striker until a coach tried him at the goalpost.

Historically, the Super Eagles have been a dominant force in African football, but the recent unreliable performances of the goalkeepers have put a question mark on the team’s ability to compete at the highest levels.

Goalkeeping errors have become increasingly common, causing concerns that Nigeria’s aspirations in the prestigious tournament could be jeopardized by the potential consequences of these mishaps. Nigeria’s footballing history has seen some exceptional goalkeepers who have become legends in their own right.

From Sam Henshaw Ibiam, also known as “The Black Magnet,” who was the goalkeeper for the historic “1949 UK Tourists” national team, to Inua Lawal Rigogo, Peter Fregene, Joe Erico, Emmanuel Okala, Best Ogedegbe, Peter Rufai, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Ike Shorunmu, Alloy Agu, and Vincent Enyeama, all of these custodians have left an indelible mark on Nigerian football folklore.

The moniker “The Flying Cat” given to Rigogo by former Ghanaian President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah exemplifies the awe-inspiring acrobatics and flawless goalkeeping that left opponents stunned in the 1960s and early ’70s. The ’80s witnessed a resurgence in Nigerian goalkeeping prowess, with talents like Emmanuel Okala and Best Ogedegbe achieving success both domestically and internationally.

The torch passed to Peter Rufai, celebrated for his role in Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON victory, and Enyeama, who brought stability and confidence to the defence during his tenure, continuing the tradition of excellence. However, the departure of Enyeama in 2015 marked a turning point, initiating a goalkeeping crisis for Nigeria.

The fleeting hope sparked by Carl Ikeme was cruelly extinguished when he was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2017, robbing him of the chance to participate in the 2018 World Cup. Subsequent attempts to address the issue have been inconsistent and plagued by errors.

Blunders from goalkeepers have caused severe setbacks for Nigeria in recent tournaments, leading to genuine concerns among fans that the talented 2023 squad might see their dreams of AFCON triumph eroded by the lack of reliable goalkeeping. In the 2019 AFCON, Daniel Akpeyi’s positioning blunder proved costly, allowing a crucial goal against Algeria in the semi-finals.

The 2022 AFCON witnessed Maduka Okoye’s lapse of concentration, contributing to Nigeria’s untimely exit at the hands of a seemingly weakened Tunisian side.

The most recent blow came in the form of Francis Uzoho’s costly mistake during a pivotal World Cup qualifier against Ghana. His failure to prevent Thomas Partey’s early goal ultimately shattered Nigeria’s World Cup dreams.

Furthermore, Uzoho’s blunders in the World Cup qualifiers added another layer of anxiety ahead of the upcoming AFCON. For a country in search of a new super goalie, Nwabali appears to be a beacon of hope. Cementing his place as the Super Eagles’ number one goalkeeper, his commanding performances at the AFCON underscore the importance of a reliable shot-stopper in the team.

He expresses joy in realizing his dream of wearing his country’s jersey again and emphasizes that the call-up was not solely based on individual performance but on a collective acknowledgement of the team’s overall talent.

“I feel so excited; I feel happy being among this amazing team. It’s a thing of joy to me; it’s like something l didn’t believe was going to come. This is a big dream for me, and I am happy I am living it. What this requires is for me to keep working hard.

“Honestly, I prayed to get a call-up; it was not by my performance alone because everyone is doing well in different clubs; other goalkeepers have been doing well in their clubs. If you are called up to your national team, I sincerely wanted to represent my own country. I had wished to wear my country’s jersey again, and I am happy my dream came to pass,” he said.

“Playing for Nigeria comes with responsibility, which I know very well. Our fans want us to keep our good performance all the time, and as a goalkeeper, I know that I need to be strong mentally every time to be able to keep smile on the faces of Nigerians.”

Just like many talents, Nwabali has an idol, and it is no surprise that he chose Enyeama as his role model even though their playing styles are not the same. “I watched Vincent Enyeama a lot, although I didn’t have the opportunity to watch him live at the stadium.

“I watched him play in France and our national team, and what I really loved about this man was his composure and the command of his area. “Enyeama was someone I always looked up to, despite having different styles, but I always looked up to him I think I have a similar style to Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

I have learned most things from him too, like the way he organizes his defence and how he goes up front to sweep. “I also learned from many of my coaches at the clubs that, as a goal- keeper, I cannot just remain between the sticks but should also make forays up front to help the team.”,” he said