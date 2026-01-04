I Stand By My Political Views On Obi – Nnamani

Former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has said he has no apology for his past political views and statements regarding the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by his media office, Nnamani said he does not engage in political revisionism and would not apologise for expressing his opinions within the bounds of democratic discourse.

He also denied claims circulating on social media that he had apologised to Obi over his previous remarks.

“This claim is entirely false, misleading, and a deliberate act of misinformation,” the statement said.

“At no time, in any forum, public or private did Senator Chimaroke Nnamani make such an apology or utter the words being attributed to him.

“The statement is a complete fabrication, clearly designed to mislead the public and advance a political narrative that exists only in the imagination of its peddlers.”

Nnamani called on members of the public to disregard the claim and warned those behind it to desist from dragging his name into what he described as cheap propaganda and outright falsehoods.

He added that he remains focused on issues of national importance and would not be distracted by manufactured controversies.