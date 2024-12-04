I Sponsored Football Tournament To Ensure Unity Of Epie/Attissa Clan – Osomkeme

Share

Blankson Osomkeme has revealed that he decided to sponsor a football tournament among the youths of Epie/ Attissa clans in Yenagoa Local Government of Bayelsa State in order to unite them.

This was as he said that with the tournament, many youths will be groomed while more talents will be discovered.

Speaking on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the maiden edition of the football tournament, he assured that Football has the power to unite people adding “That is what we are trying to achieve here.”

Osomkeme disclosed that the tournament has no political undertones, but rather seeks to promote unity and development among the youths.

He commended the organizers of the tournament and pledged his continued support to ensure its success.

He said:” This tournament is expected to promote unity, discover new talents, and provide a platform for you youths to showcase your skills.”

“I therefore encourage you to improve on your performance. This tournament will become increasingly competitive as it progresses.”

” I encourage you youths to engage in productive activities to ensure your future success. We are going to extend the tournament to other local government areas in the state.”

He expressed satisfaction with the organizers of the tournament and pledged to address any issue that may arise.

He announced cash prizes for the top three teams, with the winner receiving N1 million, the runner-up N700,000, and the third-place team N500,000.

Additionally, the two participating teams that played the opening match received N100,000 each.

The maiden match was played at the Edepie Primary School field where Opolo Community defeated Biogbolo Community with 3 goals to 1

