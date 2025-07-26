I Spent Personal Funds To Complete N’West Varsity –Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made a startling revelation that he spent his personal funds to construct parts of the staff quarters at Northwest University, Kano, during his tenure as Commissioner of Works under the administration of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Governor Yusuf made this disclosure while speaking at the Second Combined Convocation Ceremony of the university, describing the moment as deeply personal and symbolic of the sacrifices made to establish and sustain the institution.

“Because of my zeal to make sure Northwest University comes into existence, I used my personal money to build some parts of the university when I was Commissioner of Works,” he said.

“I didn’t want the construction to stop, but unfortunately, when we left the office, the following administration failed to continue with the vision.”

The governor lamented the state of decay the institution had fallen into before his administration’s return to power, revealing that when they assumed office, there were no academic activities, staff salaries had dropped drastically, and even students’ academic performance was at its lowest.

He stated that his government now pays ₦423 million monthly as staff salaries—amounting to over ₦4.4 billion annually.

He added that previously abandoned building projects across the campus have resumed, with contractors back on site and all stalled works expected to be completed soon.

Governor Yusuf also fulfilled a major campaign promise by restoring the original name of the university.

“We formed the committee to establish this university during Kwankwaso’s administration, and we chose the name Northwest University.

“Sadly, the previous administration changed it. But today, we have fulfilled our promise. From now on, graduates will proudly bear the name Northwest University alumni,” he declared.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to education, the governor stated that Kano State has allocated 31.1% of its 2025 budget to education—exceeding the UNESCO benchmark of 25%.

He further announced the restoration of both foreign and local scholarship schemes for Kano indigent, disclosing that the government had cleared over ₦700 million in outstanding foreign tuition debts.

Governor Yusuf described the convocation as a historic and emotional moment, celebrating the resilience of the institution and the recognition of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Education (Honoris Causa) for his foundational role in establishing the university.

“This convocation is not just about certificates,” Governor Yusuf said.

“It is about the revival of a legacy. It is about sacrifice, vision, and the future of our youth. I am proud to be part of this journey — as a builder, a servant, and now as governor.”

Northwest University, once abandoned and forgotten, is rising again—on the strength of personal sacrifice, political will, and a renewed commitment to building a brighter future for Kano State.