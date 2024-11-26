I Spent My Entire 20s On One Man – Toke Makinwa

Share

Popular media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa has said she spent her 20s focusing on a single relationship.

Toke Makinwa made this known while reflecting on her youthful devotion and lessons learned along the way.

Speaking on Cocktails and Takeaways, the media personality noted that she didn’t like her 20s.

READ ALSO:

She said: “I don’t think I liked my twenties. I don’t think I knew what I was doing because I was in love with one man in my 20s. I spent my entire 20s following one man.

“If I could turn back the hand of time, I’m grateful that I’m where I am today because my experience has shaped me.

“But I tell young people that you have no business getting married in your early or mid-twenties. Figure yourself out. Know yourself first.”

Share

Please follow and like us: