I Spent Almost N15m On Young Duu’s Project – Carter Efe

Popular skit maker, Carter Efe has revealed that he spent close to N15 million to make his song “Oyinmo” with former Zee Nation signee, Young Duu a success.

New Telegraph recalls that Young Duu had accused Carter Efe of ripping him off and taking advantage of his situation after he singlehandedly performed ‘Oyinmo’ song.

However, in a recent podcast, Spill With Phyna, Carter Efe revealed that he spent a whopping sum of N15 million to aid the success of the project.

He also disclosed that he collected 60 per cent of the song to himself, spared 30 per cent for Young Duu, and 10 percent to the producer.

He further asked whether the sharing percentage was bad.

Here are reactions to Carter Efe’s claim of spending N15 million on Young Duu’s project

official_val09 said: “U be thief 60%u really rip de guy”

olu_flex noted: “As long as na the agreement everybody sign be that. Nothing concerns anybody”

lilwood_official penned: “U say u give producer wetin??? This guy is not serious”

cyndy__mma wrote: “Only you 60 percent? You are a businessman sha and not a musician.”

