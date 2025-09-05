I Sold Range Rover My Father-In-Law Gave Me With His Wife’s Consent –Ojikutu

lNo, he didn’t get my consent or that of my wife –Adekunle

A 41-year-old mechanic, Michael Ojikutu has said that the father of his wife to be who gave him a Range Rover Spot Utility Vehicle (SUV) to sell, has turned around to accuse him of selling the vehicle without his consent at a worthless price.

Ojikutu said before the vehicle was sold, it was parked the shop at a car dealer who wanted to buy it at a cheaper price, but the price was declined by the owner and his would be father in-law, Mr. Afeez Adekunle. He said the vehicle was left at the car dealer’s shop with the hope that the dealer will get someone to buy it at a higher price or the owner make up the difference and swap it with a Toyota Venza.

Ojikutu told our correspondent that after waiting for months without a call from the dealer about any potential buyer, he decided to display the vehicle on social media platforms for a possible new buyer who may buy it at higher rate.

New buyer

Ojikutu said he decided to displayed it on the various social media platforms because the vehicle has stayed long without a buyer, it was on the social media platforms that two men saw it and brought a buyer who bought it for four million naira.

He said when he called his supposed father in-law to inform him about a new buyer of the vehicle, it was the wife who picked the phone and the wife told him to tell her whatever he wanted to her husband for and she promised to relay the massage to him.

“So as not to cause confusion, I told the woman that I have found a new buyer who is interested in buying the vehicle for four million naira and she gave me the go ahead to sell the vehicle that she will discuss with her husband.” Ojikutu claimed that after speaking with the wife he his supposed father in-law to inform him about the new buyer and he also gave him the go ahead to sell it to the person.

He said: “I did what my supposed mother in-law told me to do, I didn’t just sell the vehicle without their consent, if I was told not to do sell I wouldn’t do it. I don’t know why they are now blaming me for selling the vehicle without their consent.

“After I spoke with my supposed mother in-law, I also called my father in-law to inform him about someone who wanted to buy the Range Rover jeep. He gave me the go ahead to sell it. Immediately, after I sold the vehicle he turned around say that he didn’t order me to sell the vehicle, I then became confused on who to trust between the wife and the husband.

“A week after, my father in-law to be called me on phone that he has seen another person who is interested in buying the vehicle for eighteen million naira. I was surprised that someone who said I should sell a vehicle now turning around that he had found another buyer.

“That was how the crisis between us started. He told me to get the vehicle back from the person I sold it to, that they are no longer selling it for four million naira. My worried now is how do I get the person that bought the vehicle. I have checked every part of Lagos, I can’t find him. The two men who brought the buyer are also helping me to get him.”

Swapping

Ojikutu noted that after his supposed father in-law and himself brought the vehicle from Ogun State to the dealer’s shop in Lagos he advised him and the owner of the Range Rover vehicle to swap it for a Venza, but the dealer said he can only buy the Range Rover for just three million naira and the owner will have to add nine million naira to it to get the Venza vehicle.

“But the owner told my supposed father inlaw that he cannot sell the vehicle for three million naira, we then left it behind at the dealer’s shop with the hope of getting another buyer who will buy it at a higher price. “I wanted to move the vehicle from the dealer’s shop, because there was nowhere to park it.

My supposed father in-law told me that I should leave it at the dealer’s shop, it was because I was also given a standing order that if I can get someone to buy it at a higher price I should sell it, that was why I moved the vehicle out of the dealer’s shop and advertise it on the various social media platforms.

“When I eventually saw who wanted to buy it, I called my supposed father in-law to inform him that I have seen someone who’s interested in it at a higher price of four million naira he said I should go ahead and sell it. I told him I have collected the money from the buyer and he affirmed the transaction.

“I also told my supposed mother in-law about the new buyer, she promised to inform her husband whatever I told her saying her husband was not around. My phone was on speaker when I was talking to her, the buyer and the person who brought the buyer were with me on the fateful day when I was talking to her. After a month my supposed father in-law called me to ask me about the money, I told him the money is still with me.”

Another vehicle

When my supposed father in-law demanded for the four million naira, I told him I have kept the money in my account, but in order not to spend the money I used it to buy another vehicle so that I wouldn’t be indebted to the owner of the Range Rover Jeep, but when I told him he was not angry.

“Ojikutu said he was surprised when his supposed father in-law came back and started demanding for the Range Rover, saying I sold the vehicle at a worthless price and I also didn’t consult him before selling it. “My supposed in-law said he has seen someone who wanted to buy it at the price of eighteen million naira against the four million naira, at that point he told me to produce the Range Rover vehicle and return the money to the person who bought it.

Report to police

According to him, after he sold the vehicle, his supposed father in-law reported him to the police, and they went to his house with the hope of getting him arrested. “What annoyed me most was that my name was given to a blogger who tagged me as a thief, I am not a criminal. “I did what I was asked to do, how did I become a criminal? It is not fair for my supposed father in-law to ask the blogger to call me a thief for selling the vehicle.”

Father in-law

While reacting to the allegation, Ojikutu father in-law to be, Mr. Afeez Adekunle said that Ojikutu saying that he directed him to sell the vehicle for four million naira was a lie. Adekunle said he knew Ojikutu through his daughter, whom he proposed to marry, when my church member told me he wanted to sell his Range Rover vehicle, because I knew Ojikutu to be a mechanic that was why I introduced him to the owner.

I introduced him to the owner of the Range Rover vehicle so that he could make little money from the sale of the car. “I introduced him to the owner of the vehicle because of the manner he relates with my daughter and her siblings, I decided to help him to get little something from the sale of the vehicle, but I never knew he’s going to betray the trust I had in him.

Sincerely, I am pained. “We both went to the owner’s house at Sango in Ogun State to bring the car to Lagos, to the dealer’s shop to sell. It was when we got to the dealer’s shop that he told me we can swap the Range Rover to get a Venza. “It didn’t work out.

The dealer said he’s going to buy the Range Rover for three million naira and the owner will add nine million naira to it to get the Venza and the owner said he cannot afford such money that we should look for a better buyer with higher price, not a worthless price.

“While I was still discussing with Ojikutu about a new buyer, I never knew he had moved the vehicle out of the dealer’s shop and sold it for three million naira and said the buyer promised to balance one million naira later. Immediately, I told the owner he said he was not interested in the deal that he wants his vehicle back.”

He added that, immediately he called Ojikutu that the owner said he was no longer selling the vehicle that he should return it and return the buyer’s money. “I told him to return the money to the buyer and bring the vehicle back so that I can take it back to the owner. Since then Ojikutu has been running from one place to another. After I waited for months and I didn’t see him I went to the dealer’s shop to find out what happened and the dealer said Ojikutu told him I directed him to sell the car.

“It was the dealer who told me that Ojikutu said I instructed him to move the vehicle out of his shop, which I didn’t, both the Range Rover and the money I didn’t see nor touch.”

Alagbon

Adekunle said he went to the dealer’s shop with policemen with the intention of arresting him, but when he inquired about the vehicle from Ojikutu he said he’s in Meiran area of Lagos State and promised to return the vehicle very soon, “till now I have not seen the vehicle and Ojikutu.” When I told the owner of the vehicle what transpired he was seriously angry at me and he arrested me and I was detained for four days at the Ibafo Police Station.

The case had been transferred to Alagbon for further investigation of the matter. “I trusted Ojikutu has as a son in-law that was why I introduced the vehicle to him to sell and make little money from it. I sincerely regrett my action.”

He denied that his wife permitted him to sell, “It is a lie, my wife never told him to sell the vehicle that is worth twenty seven million naira for just four million naira, even if it is true that my wife said so, why is he running. What I told him was that the owner said he is no longer selling the vehicle that he should return it. Even he doesn’t have the original documents of the vehicle, he only has the photocopy.

“Even If he wanted to sell the vehicle he will have to sell it with the original documents, but on his own he doesn’t have the original documents of the vehicle. How was he able to sell the vehicle without the original documents, it’s crime.

“You can now see what I am talking about, about Ojikutu, that he is a criminal. How can he sell someone’s property without the person’s consent, it’s a criminal offense. The Police from Area F, Ikeja also invited him to their station, but Ojikutu never honoured the invitation of the Police till now.

“When Police called him to ask him about the documents he used to sell the vehicle he claimed he just sold it like that and switched off his phone number since then. “My Family and I have given him the introduction, because I saw him as a responsible and a calm person. I wanted him to sell the vehicle because of the relationship between him and my daughter so as to help him make little money from the sale, but I never knew he would dupe me and the owner of the vehicle.