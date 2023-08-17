I Sold My Properties To Produce Jagun Jagu – Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo has opened up on the sacrifice he had to make to produce his latest movie, Jagun Jagun.

Speaking in a recent interview, Femi revealed that he sold his properties to fund the movie because he didn’t want to seek help from financial institutions and individuals.

According to the movie star, Jagun Jagun is a multi-billion naira project, though, he can’t disclose the exact amount he spent on funding the project.

He said, “Jagun Jagun is a multi-billion naira project and I can’t say the exact amount I spent on it on shooting

“I used the proceeds of Agbeshinkole to produce Jagun Jagun. I was working on not getting funded by finance houses and individuals. At a point, I was out of finance and because I had faith that the project would work, I sold my properties.”

Speaking further in the interview, he revealed that his worst nightmare is how to beat Jagun Jagun in his next project.

He stated that when he did King of Thieves, he knew he was going to beat it with his next project, but now he doesn’t have such confidence.

“My worst nightmare is that I have to beat Jagun Jagun with my next production.”

The filmmaker also spoke on how he built the warrior school from scratch.

“We built from scratch the warrior school. We were forced with the challenge of purchasing that land, we wanted to own the land. And at a point, we had an agreement and paid for it, but the children of the owner of the land changed their minds about the land sale.

“We built the school halfway when the children who came from Lagos told us to stop. They were ready to destroy all that we built and that held us up for almost a week, going to the Police station and Obas appealing to them and we were told to only shoot there and not buy it.”

Speaking about his inspiration, he said, “What inspired the story of Jagun Jagun is the youth and environment of Nigeria.

I wanted to pass across a social message to the youths and wanted to do it culturally.”