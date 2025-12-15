Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared a public testimony of what she described as her deliverance from smoking, alcohol addiction, masturbation and prolonged anger issues during a Sunday service at Streams of Joy International Church.

In a video shared by DCLImagery on YouTube on Sunday, Dikeh gave this testimony during the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations service, led by the church’s founder, Pastor Jerry Eze.

Speaking before the congregation, the actress said she began smoking at the age of 13 and struggled for years with alcohol and masturbation, attributing her transformation to divine intervention.

“I smoked since I was 13. God healed me from masturbation, too. I have known myself to have sexual intercourse in the dream ever since I was a child,” she said.

She described her appearance at the altar as both a testimony and thanksgiving, noting that she almost withdrew over concerns about her public image.

READ ALSO:

“The devil tried to tell me that I was supposed to protect my image. But I told myself, what image? The God that gave me the image is the same God that can take it away,” she said.

Dikeh further explained that after attending the Ghana Prayer Conference, she noticed a change in what she described as years of spiritual oppression.

“I realised that the weak man who held me captive all my years in my dream ran away,” she said, adding that the experience marked a turning point in her spiritual life.

The actress also spoke about struggling with what she called “demonic anger,” which she said previously affected her relationships and personal life.

“An anger that destroyed my life. Everybody had to feel it. But praying with NSPPD, God took all of those away and gave me peace,” she said.

According to her, she had never experienced peace until recently.

“I am 40 years old, and I can tell you I have never known peace until now. I am living in it,” she said.

Dikeh revealed that her smoking habit lasted for about 27 years, which she said began after exposure at home, urging parents to keep harmful habits away from their children.

“I started smoking because my dad was a smoker. Something as little as that habit can inhabit the lives of your children,” she said.

She added that after praying for divine help, she no longer experiences urges for cigarettes or alcohol, “My body does not ask for it. My body is repelling it. Today, it is broken.” Pastor Eze later prayed for the actress, declaring that “the body of sin is broken” and describing her as “a voice in her generation.” In addition to the testimony, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram at the church venue, captioning them: “A living testimony of mercy. One God spared, restored, and commissioned.” Dikeh has in recent months spoken openly about her renewed Christian faith, describing her current spiritual journey as one marked by peace, restoration and commitment to serving God.