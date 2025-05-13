I Sing To Evangelize – Owojori

Share

Canada-based Nigerian gospel singer and nurse, Mrs. Rachael Owojori, has revealed that her passion for music is deeply rooted in a desire to evangelize and uplift the less privileged, not to pursue material wealth.

In a chat with the talented artist in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Owojori shared insights into her newly released single “Give Me Jesus,” her humanitarian work, and her experiences navigating the gospel music scene, both in Nigeria and abroad.

According to her, the two major reasons she ventured into gospel music are: “to win souls for Jesus Christ and to give back to society—especially the less privileged—through my humanitarian service. Unlike some singers who focus on acquiring wealth, building mansions, and buying exotic cars, my goal is different.”

Owojori said she has devoted her life to bringing joy to the needy by donating to motherless babies’ homes and ministering through gospel concerts, church services, and social gatherings.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her latest single, she explained:

“This song is more than just music—it is a prayer of commitment. God inspired me to compose ‘Give Me Jesus’ during a period when I was pressured to stop singing about God and Jesus in order to gain fame and attract a broader audience. I refused to compromise. Fame and money mean little without Jesus. My true contentment comes from my relationship with Him, and I hope this song encourages others to seek peace, hope, and strength in Christ.”

Recounting her experience with music promoters, she shared how she once declined a record deal that required her to omit God and Jesus from her lyrics.

“I’ve faced various challenges because of my faith. One notable instance was when a record label approached me with a tempting offer but insisted I stop singing about God or Jesus. I declined. While my challenges are real, they pale in comparison to the persecution some Christians endure, being tortured and killed for their beliefs. We must continue to pray for and support them.”

Owojori currently serves as the Choir Director at The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Heaven’s Gate in Saskatoon, Canada, where her husband, Dr. John Owojori, also serves as an Assistant Pastor.

A prolific gospel artist, she has released over 16 songs, including full albums. Some of her popular tracks include “Jesus Calls Me Friend,” “Let’s Praise Him,” “Odun Tuntun,” “The Name of Jesus,” and her latest release, “Give Me Jesus.”

Through her music and charity, Rachael Owojori continues to impact lives, staying true to her calling to serve both God and humanity.

