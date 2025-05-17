I Sing To Evangelise, Assist The Less Privileged –Rachael Owojori

Share

A Nigerian-trained nurse based in Canada, Mrs. Rachael Owojori, who is also into gospel music, has disclosed that her motive of venturing into music is to evangelise and help the less- privileged in the society, rather than amassing wealth.

In an interaction with the talented gospel singer in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, she averred that she is a household name in gospel music circle both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, baring her mind on the inspiration behind her New Single, ‘Give me Jesus’; her interest in humanitarian service, and her experience with Music Promoters among other sundry issues.

According to her, the two main purposes of her being a gospel singer are: “to win souls for Jesus Christ and give back to the society, especially, the less-privileged through her humanitarian service, unlike other singers who cherish amassing wealth by building mansions and riding exotic cars.”

Owojori revealed that she has dedicated her life to putting smiles on the faces of the less-privileged by donating to several motherless homes, and evangelizing through her ministration at social gatherings, concerts and churches.

Speaking about her new single, Owojori said, “This song is more than just music it is a prayer of commitment. God inspired me to compose ‘Give Me Jesus’ during a time when I was urged to stop singing about God and Jesus to attract a bigger audience and achieve fame. I stood firm in my beliefs and refused to compromise because I know that fame, money is pretty much, but everything without Jesus is nothing. I find true contentment in my relationship with Jesus and hope that it touches hearts and encourages people to seek peace, hope and strength in Him.

