I Should’ve Invaded Ukraine Earlier, Putin Tells Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia should have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier and been better prepared for the war.

In his end-of-year press conference yesterday, Putin said, with hindsight, there should have been “systemic preparation” for the 2022 invasion, which he refers to as a “special military operation”.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and pro-Russian forces began a conflict in eastern Ukraine, but it was eight years later that Putin tried to seize Kyiv.

During his four-hour long appearance, Putin also talked about Syria’s deposed leader, Russia’s more aggressive nuclear doctrine as well as domestic issues, like the price of butter.

Billed as “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin”, the event was broadcast live across the main state TV channels yesterday.

Putin appeared in front of a large blue screen emblazoned with a map of the Russian Federation, complete with annexed parts of Ukraine.

He took questions from members of the public, foreign journalists and pensioners – but it was a highly choreographed and tightly controlled affair.

